PAINT TWP. – A 19-year-old Parker man was fatally injured earlier this week in a two-vehicle crash along Route 66, just north of Interstate 80, in Paint Township.
On Monday, Jan. 9 at approximately 6:45 a.m., according to police, Jerry H. Fair was attempting to leave a parking lot when he pulled out into the path of a southbound 2021 International Harvester, driven by Chad J. Hughey, 41, of Brookville. The front of Fair’s 2008 Subaru Impreza collided with the driver’s side of Hughey’s tractor.
Following the crash, both vehicles came to a stop on Route 66 just south of the point of impact.
Fair, who police said was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene by Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker. It was reported that he died of blunt force trauma, and his death was ruled accidental.
Hughey was also wearing a seatbelt and escaped injury in the crash.
Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion-based State Police, the Clarion County Coroner’s Office and Shippenville-Elk Township Ambulance Service responded to the scene.
According to reports, the area near Exit 60 in Paint Township was closed to traffic in both directions for more than two hours. The roadway reopened around 9:10 a.m.