PARKER – Allowed to incorporate by a special act of the state legislature, Lawrenceburg and Parker’s Landing combined on March 23, 1873 to become the city of Parker. Named for John Parker, a local judge who laid out Lawrenceburg, Parker was a bustling hub during the western Pennsylvania oil boom of the mid-to-late 1800s.
“Back in the oil boom, there were seven different pipelines that piped oil into this city. There were 1,000 wells on-site. Basically, all the oil came from up north and from around all the different counties, and it came down here and was put on barges in the [Clarion] river,” relayed Parker Mayor DuWayne “Bud” Amsler, a life-long resident.
“By 1873, there were about 1,000 people here in the village between the two [Parker’s Landing and Lawrenceburg]. They incorporated and became a city. They established an eight-person council, four from Parker’s Landing and four from Lawrenceburg, each one had the same amount of votes. The mayor was considered a weak mayor who had no vote, unless there was a tie. This [government structure] holds true today.”
At its peak in the late 1860s, the community that is now Parker had a population of 20,000 to 25,000. Today, less than 700 call the city along the Clarion River home.
Discussing the appeal of present-day Parker, Amsler observed, “It’s a quiet, little community that is welcoming to everyone. You can just sit in your backyard, see the neighbors out for a walk, they’ll stop in and say ‘hi.’ It’s super friendly.
“I think it’s still a place where you know the people who live here and you see them out at the store or somewhere and they’ll stop and talk to you. It’s not like bigger communities where you don’t know who your neighbor is. I think it still has that hometown appeal, it’s still a very close community.”
On Saturday, July 15, Parker, dubbed the “Smallest City in the USA,” will celebrate its 150th anniversary with a day-long slate of activities.
Many of the events that day will center around Phillips Park.
In addition to the town’s weekly farmer’s market, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., craft and food venders will set up at 10 a.m. and be open throughout the day.
Brian Fox, of Fox Sawmill & Custom Designs, is scheduled to put on chainsaw carving demonstrations.
A car show will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., while an all-day coed softball tournament takes place on fields adjacent to the park.
The Clarion River will also be a focus of attention, with a river float scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 or 3 p.m.
Individuals can register for the float at Otto’s Tavern in Emlenton, with the first 100 registrants receiving a “swag bag” that includes a commemorative t-shirt. Breakfast will be available.
“Anything that anybody wants to float — canoes, inner tubes, party rafts, whatever anybody wants to float on,” contributed Amsler. “The registration fee goes toward the Parker Polar Bear Plunge Fund, which helps the city with projects; helps families that are having a hard time, they might have had a fire or major illness. We do help with the Emlenton ambulance and fire department because they help here.”
A parade is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m., with line-up starting at 4:30 p.m. near the Presbyterian church on Hickory Street. The parade will run from the church to Phillips Park.
Discussing the parade, Amsler said, “Those attending the car show can participate in the parade if they want. The parade is open to private vehicles; if anybody has a side-by-side or four-wheel drive or whatever they want to ride, clean-up and put in the parade, they’re allowed. We’re not promoting or allowing any stunt riding or dangerous tricks during the parade. There will also be some fire departments here.
“There will also be a kiddie parade or a pet parade in the basketball/tennis court area of the park.”
After the parade, at approximately 6:30 p.m., a time capsule will be opened in Phillips Park.
“The time capsule was buried in 1973 for our 100th anniversary. We’ll be going through all the stuff that’s in the time capsule,” noted Amsler. “Whenever that time capsule was buried, I was seven years old. I’m looking forward to seeing all the stuff that was put in there by myself and my classmates and neighbors and families from the city that maybe aren’t here anymore.”
An acoustic concert by Emlenton native Isaac Cole takes place in the park at 7:30 p.m.
Cole, a country music singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist now living in Nashville, was a finalist on American Idol in 2016. With a couple albums and singles behind him, he is currently touring the country.
Fireworks, sponsored by Universal Forest Products (UFP), begin at dusk.
Amsler was complementary of (UFP) and its role in the community, “It’s an interesting story of how they embraced the communities in the river valley here; supporting local organizations, events. The improvements they’ve made to the area down around their factory [on North River Avenue], it’s really something special what they have been doing.
“A lot of businesses are pretty much ‘hey, we’re here, deal with us,’ but the people [at UFP] were really, really supportive of all the communities in the area.”
“Smallest City in the USA” T-shirts, as well as commemorative coins, featuring several of Parker’s historical landmarks, will be available for purchase during the event.
While the 150th anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate Parker’s past, it also provided Amsler the opportunity to consider what the future might hold.
“I think tourism will expand, we are very open to recreation. Since the early 1980s, ATVs can be used on our streets going in and out of town [in compliance with all Pennsylvania roadway regulations], so we’ve opened that up. We’re one of the North Country Trail’s trailheads, there’s the bicycle trail which also connects in with that,” reported Amsler.
“There’s the river for canoeing and floating and boating and fishing. The state game lands for hunting are abundant around the area. I think [outdoor] recreation is the future.”