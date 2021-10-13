PERRY TWP. – A 34-year-old Parker woman was fatally injured last week in a one-vehicle crash along Knox Road in Perry Township (Armstrong County).
According to a release issued by the Armstrong County Coroner’s Office, Alisha Lynn Diets was traveling south along Knox Road at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 when she lost control of the Chrysler mini van she was driving. The vehicle hit a bank and Diets was ejected from the vehicle.
She was pronounced dead at the scene by Armstrong County Deputy Coroner Timothy Graham.
Diets was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, reports state. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the chest, and the manner of death was accidental. Toxicology results will not be available for several weeks.
The coroner’s office was assisted at the scene by Kittanning State Police, Bruin Volunteer Fire Department, and Karns City Ambulance.
No further details are available, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation by state police and the coroner’s office.