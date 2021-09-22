NEW BETHLEHEM – The 25th edition of the New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival is now in the books, and organizers said this past weekend’s event was a big success.
“Overall I think it was a big success,” said Gennie Gerow, events coordinator for the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce. “Vendors seem pleased and all did well.”
Chamber president Austin Blose echoed those sentiments, saying that the organizers also came away from the three-day festival with a number of new ideas for next year.
“We had perfect weather,” Blose said, pointing to “a great turnout for food trucks on Friday.”
“Saturday was filled with participation in all events, with a grand finale of fireworks to close out Saturday night that was beautiful,” Blose continued. “And Sunday had more traffic than we’ve seen in years past.”
Blose also said the chamber did well in its tent, selling out of J.M. Smuckers peanut butter, and doing well on other festival-related merchandise.
A block away from the main festival at Gumtown Park, the Redbank Valley Historical Society’s quilt show also did well in the historic bank tower building along Broad Street.
Society president Cindy Morgan said that the show drew in approximately 300 people over its three days, with great feedback from all the guests.
“The people in attendance were elated with the quality and beauty of the quilts,” Morgan said. “The layout of the building complemented the quilts. Many vintage quilts were on display; one, Sara’s quilt, dated to 1824 and has been handed down each generation to a daughter. Quilts tell stories and many of those stories were told this weekend. Quilts are made for all different reasons. Some for warmth but all for love. The talent shown from this valley and surrounding area was exquisite.”
She said that visitors were asked to vote for their favorite quilt, which resulted in a three-way tie for the Viewer’s Choice title: Carol Kennemuth’s quilt, “Dear Jane;” Susan Cumpston’s quilt, “Baltimore Variations;” and Sharon Borovich’s quilt, “Farm Sweet Farm.”
Raffle winners from the quilt show were:
• “Log Cabin” quilt donated by Carol Kennemuth — Thelma Hicks.
• “Scrappy Blue Nines” quilt donated by Eileen Reid — Mona Altland.
• “Honey Time” wallhanging donated by Carol Huffman Staley — Brenda Shick.
Other festival weekend winners included:
• Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich Eating Contest — Robb Griffin.
• Duck Race — Tina Woodall.
The winners for the first-ever “Cute as a Peanut” contest were:
• Age 5 — Ellie Bell-Ford, parent: Alexandra Bell of New Bethlehem.
• Age 4 — Whitney Boozer, parents: Charles and Kristy Boozer of Sligo.
• Age 3 — Gus Petruzzelli, parents: Steve and Carly Petruzzelli of New Bethlehem.
• Age 1-2 — Waylon Schrecengost, parents: Nick and Marissa Schrecengost of Fairmount City.
• Under 1 — Layken Crawford, parents: Travis and Olivia Crawford of Mayport.
And the winners of the Peanut Butter Bake-Off were:
• Overall Winner — Steve Mohney.
• Main Dish — Brittany Bish.
• Candy — Steve Mohney.
• Cookies/Bars — Margy Kinnan.
• Cakes/Pie/Cupcakes — Brittany Bish.
• Other/Misc. — Brittany Bish.