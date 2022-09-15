NEW BETHLEHEM – After celebrating its 25th anniversary last year, the New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival returns this weekend ready to kick off the next 25 years with several new events, more vendors than ever before and three full days loaded with family fun.
“We have a full schedule and a full park,” organizer Gennie Gerow of the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce said recently.
Gerow explained that the festival area centered around New Bethlehem’s Gumtown Park and Water Street will be filled with crafters and food vendors starting on Friday, Sept. 16 and continuing through Sunday, Sept. 18.
Overall, 53 crafters have reserved spots in the park, including 25 that are new to the festival. There will also be 17 food vendors on hand, with five new additions to the local event.
Some of the new food vendors include a gourmet donut and dessert booth, along with homemade raviolis, apple dumplings and a booth of locally made Char-Val Candies.
“They’re coming from as far off as New York,” Gerow said of the crafters and vendors.
She said festival goers will also be treated to some new events this year, including the Jeep Invasion from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
“I’m excited about the Jeep Invasion,” she said, noting that it will feature a wide array of Jeep vehicles from different eras that visitors can view. “I think this is something we can build on.”
The festival gets underway on Friday, officially at 4 p.m. but some vendors may be open earlier in the day.
The 2022 Peanut Butter Festival Queen will be crowed on stage at 6 p.m., followed by the crowning of the first-ever Peanut Butter Festival Princess.
Festivities start early on Saturday, with the 5K race and Fun Walk, which begins at 8:30 a.m. at the South Bethlehem Borough building. The event will also include a half-marathon this year.
Crafters and vendors will open shop in the park at 9 a.m.
Also at that time, entries are due at the Kaminisky building along Water Street for the Peanut Butter Cook Off.
The Jeep Invasion gets underway at 11 a.m., and the eating contest returns to the stage at 11:30 a.m. This year, contestants will race to see who can finish their peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and glass of milk the fastest.
The festival parade will step off at 3 p.m. on Saturday, making its way down Broad Street.
“We’re getting lots of entries for the parade,” Gerow said, pointing to several floats, the Redbank Valley High School marching band and football team, and many more.
In the evening on Saturday, the Route 8 Band will perform on stage from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and 8 to 9:30 p.m., with the big fireworks show above Red Bank Creek launching at 9:30 p.m.
On Sunday, a motorcycle cruise to benefit local cancer patient Allen “A.J.” Bowser is planned. Registration will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. at the New Bethlehem VFW, with the ride commencing at 11 a.m.
A community church service will open the day on Sunday at Gumtown Park at 9:30 a.m. Crafters and vendors will open for business at 10 a.m.
The Knight Cruisers Car Cruise will start at 11 a.m. along Water Street, and the New Bethlehem Fire Department will host a chicken barbecue dinner at noon in the park.
On the lower end of Water Street toward the dam, the Tractor Show will take place from noon to 4 p.m.
“We’ve dedicated Sunday to community performers,” Gerow said, noting that stage entertainment will include Dancer’s Studio performers from 1 to 3 p.m., and the Redbank Valley Community Band at 3 p.m.
The weekend will also feature a two-day Quilt Show and Pottery Showcase at the Redbank Valley History Center along Broad Street, just a block away from the festival grounds. While the quilts will be on display both days, Saturday will feature Hawthorn Pottery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday will highlight Purinton Pottery from noon to 4 p.m.
Gerow said that the inflatable carnival will also return to Gumtown Park this year, with $5 armbands for sale in the chamber of commerce tent. The carnival will be open Saturday and Sunday.
Also for sale in the chamber tent will be the ducks for the annual duck race on Red Bank Creek. Prizes this year will include $200 for first place, $100 for second and $75 for third. The race will be held on Sunday at 4 p.m.
Local parents can also signup their youngsters for the Cute As A Peanut photo contest in the chamber tent, starting on Friday evening. Voting starts Saturday morning in the chamber tent. The winners will be announced at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
“We will have locally made Smucker’s Peanut Butter for sale in the chamber tent again this year,” Gerow said, adding that new merchandise also being offered includes T-shirts, water bottles, pens, stickers and more.
Gerow said the festival could not happen without its many sponsors (52 this year), along with its volunteers and others who help make it all possible. She credited Allegheny Burial Service for donating tents, tables and chairs for the chamber this year, as well as Shirey Overhead Doors for use of their parking lot and electricity. Gerow also thanked the Reichard Family for allowing the festival to use Gumtown Park, and Beamer Enterprises for electrical work at the festival.
“I’m really excited about the festival this year,” Gerow said. “I think it’s going to have really good crowds. We hope to see everybody there.”
For more information and registration forms for various events, visit redbankchamber.com/peanut-butter-festival/.