NEW BETHLEHEM – The rains at the conclusion of the July 1 Freedom Fest may have put a damper on the night’s grand finale fireworks, but the setback has not dampened the spirits of Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce members, who are deep into planning for the groups next big event — the Peanut Butter Festival.
In fact, the cancellation of the fireworks show for the Independence Day event will only help bolster the Sept. 15-17 festival in New Bethlehem.
“There’s going to be a bigger fireworks show for the Peanut Butter Festival,” chamber president Gennie Gerow said at the group’s monthly meeting on Monday.
Gerow also detailed the progress being made for the September festival, noting that with a little less than two months to go, 30 vendors have already signed up for the event, including 10 new vendors.
She said last year’s festival featured 51 total vendors, so organizers are expecting even more this year. So far, Gerow said, 25 crafters have signed up, along with five food vendors. Two of those food vendors are new, including one that will serve bubble tea, and the other being Brody’s BBQ.
She said that planning for how to fit everything in to Gumtown Park and the surrounding Water Street area has already begun, with plans calling for an expanded vendor area moving toward the Red Bank Creek dam.
Gerow also said that efforts are being made to create a children’s activities area at the festival this year.
“That’s something that we are working on,” she said, adding that the inflatable carnival will also return, along with children’s games.
Four area girls have signed up to take part in the Peanut Butter Festival Queen scholarship contest, with two girls on board to compete for the princess crown.
Gerow also said that Village Pizza has stepped up to sponsor this year’s eating contest, which will be held on Saturday on the festival stage.
Sponsorship forms for other festival events are being sent out this week, Gerow said, with opportunities for businesses to have their name attached to the event of their choice.
Entry forms are also being finalized and will soon be posted on the chamber’s website for the parade, tractor show, eating contest, peanut butter cookout and Cute as a Peanut contest.
In addition to crowning the queen and princess on Friday evening, Gerow said that the band, Leather and Lace, will perform that night. Saturday’s lineup includes the parade, a performance by the Route 8 Band and fireworks in the evening. And on Sunday, the festival will showcase local talent, with performances from members of Dancer’s Studio and more.
The annual duck race will also be held Sunday on Red Bank Creek. Ducks are now available for purchase at Redbank Chevrolet, Zack’s Restaurant, TechReady Professionals, the Redbank Valley Public Library and at the chamber office in the Jewelry Shop. Ducks purchased before the festival are two for $5, with ducks costing $3 each at the festival itself.
‘Missed Opportunities’
Darlene Hartman, who spearheaded efforts for the recently held Redbank Valley High School “Reunion of a Lifetime,” attended Monday’s chamber meeting, telling the chamber board that it missed out by not attending the July 8 reunion at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
She said that with around 1,000 people in the park, the chamber’s absence was a shame, especially since the chamber had committed to set up at the event to serve coffee and provide information about the community and Peanut Butter Festival.
She also said that the chamber had promised to provide its walkie-talkies for the reunion, but that did not happen as well.
“It was a major problem because you took on a role,” she said of the chamber being advertised as being part of the reunion.
Gerow said she had two emergencies pop up that week and was unable to attend.
“You as a group should have stepped up,” Hartman told the board. “It was a missed opportunity for you guys. I’m sad that you missed out on it.”