NEW BETHLEHEM – Planning is in high gear, and the schedule has taken shape for this year’s Peanut Butter Festival in New Bethlehem, as Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce members prep for the annual celebration which is less than two months away.
At their meeting last week, chamber members received a rundown from chamber president Gennie Gerow, who also serves as the group’s events coordinator, about the Sept. 16-18 festival that will be held in Gumtown Park.
Gerow said that sponsorships are coming in well for the event, and craft and food vendor sign-ups are strong.
“We have the potential of getting more vendors,” she said, noting that 18 crafters had already signed up for the festival as of the July 14 meeting, along with six food vendors. She said more are coming in regularly.
Gerow suggested looking into a new area for the festival’s inflatable carnival in order to open up more room for vendors in the main park area if needed.
One thing that has been slower than expected is sign-ups for the Peanut Butter Festival Queen Pageant, along with the new Princess Pageant this year. Noting that more entries are needed before the Aug. 31 deadline, she reminded area girls that the prizes include a $2,000 scholarship for first place and $1,000 for second place.
This year’s contest will be handled differently than in the past, with a true pageant event the weekend before the festival. The winners will still be crowned at the festival’s opening night on Sept. 16.
Gerow said that the crowning will take place on stage starting at 6 p.m.
Other events lined up for the Peanut Butter Festival include the 5K race and the addition of a half-marathon on Saturday morning, Sept. 17, with proceeds benefiting the Distant Fire Department.
The festival will officially open on Saturday at 9 a.m., with the Peanut Butter Cook Off.
The Jeep Invasion, a new event this year, will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The eating contest will return at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, with the parade along Broad Street stepping off at 3 p.m.
In the evening, the Route 8 Band will perform on stage, with two sets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and 8 to 9:30 p.m.
The fireworks show will follow above Red Bank Creek.
Gerow said that the motorcycle cruise will return to the Sunday lineup this year, starting at the VFW at 9 a.m.
A community church service will be held in the park at 9:30 a.m., with the festival opening at 10 a.m.
The car cruise gets underway at 11 a.m., with the tractor show running from noon to 4 p.m.
Stage entertainment on Sunday will include performances from Dancers Studio from 1 to 3 p.m. and the Redbank Valley Community Band at 3 p.m.
“It’s a community festival, and the community is coming to us to ask to perform on the stage,” Gerow said of the Sunday acts.
Also on Sunday at the festival, the duck race will be held at 4 p.m., and the winners of the Cute As A Peanut Contest will be announced at 4:30 p.m.
Over the course of the weekend, Gerow said the Redbank Valley History Center will host a Hawthorn Pottery Showcase and Quilt Show on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and a Puritan Pottery Showcase and Quilt Show from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Before giving everyone a preview of the chamber’s big September event, members discussed two recently concluded events — Customer Appreciation Day and Freedom Fest.
Noting that longtime Customer Appreciation Day organizer Laura Neiswonger will be stepping down from the position, Gerow said that chamber members have already begun to look at how to plan the event moving forward with new leadership.
“We need to start things now for how we want to change it for next year,” she said, noting that the chamber appreciated all that Neiswonger had done to create and spearhead the event for a dozen years.
Gerow said the chamber would need to look at finding more donations of prizes for the event in order to keep costs down.
Costs were also top of the agenda with regard to Freedom Fest discussions, as Gerow said the event did not bring out the crowds they had hoped for in the event’s second year.
While sponsorships for Freedom Fest were strong and met costs for the fireworks show, she said the chamber didn’t fare as well on the bounce house and dunk tank revenues.
“We need to look at things differently for next year,” she said, adding that one of the main issues was the lack of volunteers to help out. “It’s hard when you only have a handful of people working. It was a long day, and not to see a profit is hard.”
“We can’t keep doing events without more help,” chamber board member John Gerow added.
In an attempt to bring more people into the chamber’s fold, Gerow suggested moving the group’s monthly meeting time.
Currently held at 3:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month, Gerow suggested that an evening meeting time would allow for more people to attend.
While board members Kristen Hindman and Mitch Blose were not in favor of that move, the board voted to try holding meetings at 5:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month in the Windstream building along Lafayette Street.
Blose actually abstained from the vote, noting that he no longer had the time to dedicate to being on the board and would be resigning his position.