DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare and Butler County Community College at Brockway entered an agreement last week for PHH to fund tuition for up to 30 students in the college’s registered nursing program each year, provided those nurses sign an employment agreement with PHH.
Officials representing both Penn Highlands and BC3 Brockway joined at Penn Highlands DuBois for the signing of the agreement between the two organizations. This will move the relationship between the two from an affiliation to a true partnership.
Heather Franci, chief nursing officer for Penn Highlands, explained the agreement.
“We announce a program that will expand BC3 Brockway’s Registered Nursing program by sponsoring tuition for select students who sign an employment agreement with Penn Highlands Healthcare to work at one of our hospitals or facilities,” Franci said.
The program will begin this fall. The hospital will also expand clinical space at Penn Highlands for nursing students.
College applications will have information related to this program for students, and they will be asked if they are interested in the PHH cohort. Students who apply and are accepted will be expected to sign a three-year employment agreement with PHH. This agreement can apply to any of the eight hospitals and three long-term care facilities in the Penn Highlands network.
Nick Neupauer, president of BC3, said the program is going to be a benefit to the entire region, as now more than ever “it’s important that we put qualified nurses into the workforce.”
“BC3 at Brockway nursing students and the region will benefit for years and years to come,” Neupauer said.
Students attending BC3 this fall will have the opportunity to apply for the program through an information session during orientation. PHH recruiters can come and discuss the program and help students get enrolled in it.
Applications for next fall’s BC3 at Brockway nursing program open on Aug. 1, with information about the PHH partnership available.
This partnership comes as the nursing shortage reaches all-time highs following the pandemic.
Patty Annear, dean of BC3’s Shaffer School of Nursing and Allied Health, said the school is looking forward to expanding its footprint more into the Penn Highlands community.
Annear said the nursing shortage began well before the COVID pandemic, but that accelerated it. She said in the last 20 years, nursing has changed to focus more on “the independent thinker.” Nurses are not “just taking direction from doctors,” but are instead having to make critical decisions and have to have good clinical judgment.
Neupauer said the Brockway campus is the most successful additional branch of BC3. Annear backed this up by saying the numbers in the nursing program have been up consistently for the last several years.
Annear said she believes the two organizations are well on their way, and that the breaking down of barriers for effective partnering is what was done here.
“The opportunity to achieve the level of integration between hospital and academia is innovative and totally embraces the ideal for working for the greater good, which is what we’re all about, ultimately,” Annear said.