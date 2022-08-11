DuBOIS – Just when people’s fears about the many variants of the COVID-19 virus began to ease, a new virus — monkeypox — became news and may be causing some people to worry.

With the federal government declaring the growing monkeypox outbreak a national health emergency, Deepak Garg, MD, a physician with Penn Highlands Infectious Disease, participated in a recent interview about the virus. Below are his comments.

Latest Videos

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos