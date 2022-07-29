DuBois – Penn Highlands Healthcare is at the pulse of the region’s behavioral health needs with the opening of the Stern Center for Behavioral Health.

Located at Penn Highlands DuBois East, this new $22 million hospital offers unparalleled inpatient and outpatient therapeutic care to help children and adolescents manage their emotions and deal with life situations. A staff of licensed professionals develops individualized and structured treatment plans using a multidisciplinary approach to address the unique behavioral health needs of children and adolescents. In addition, the new Center will offer addiction medicine, and expanded outpatient behavioral health services for adults.

