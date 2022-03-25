Cresson – Mount Aloysius College and Penn Highlands Healthcare, DuBois, recently announced a new opportunity to pursue a career in surgical technology, providing incoming students with up to $44,000 in educational funding, hiring incentives and guaranteed employment at any Penn Highlands Healthcare hospital.
The two-year program will feature a mix of online and in-person classes at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Mount Aloysius College will offer a $14,000 scholarship to all incoming surgical technology students in the DuBois-based program. Students are also eligible for up to $15,000 in educational funding from Penn Highlands Healthcare while enrolled, and up to $15,000 in signing bonuses upon hiring at Penn Highlands Healthcare.
“Our mission is to meet the needs of our community with quality programs of education. Penn Highlands Healthcare has expressed the need for surgical technologists, and through this collaboration, we will provide students a stellar education at very little cost,” said John McKeegan, president of Mount Aloysius College.
“We are excited to create a professional pathway with Mount Aloysius College to create new educational opportunities and incentives for students seeking careers in surgical technology,” said Heather Franci, MBHA, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer for Penn Highlands Healthcare and service line director for The Heart Center, The Lung Center, Brain & Spine and Oncology Services. “Together our partnership will further the students’ education and training and provide them with a seamless transition as they provide care to our patients and communities.”
This initiative is available to students who are starting their surgical technologist education in fall 2022. For more details, visit www.mtaloy.edu/phh or call (814) 886-6383.