CLARION – Penn Highlands Life’s Journey OB/GYN is reopening on June 5 in the Clarion Community Medical Building, located at 265 Holiday Inn Road, Route 68, in Clarion.
Penn Highlands Life’s Journey OB/GYN will offer individualized and comprehensive obstetric and gynecological care, including complete prenatal and postnatal care. The professional staff also will provide preventive care as well as many of the most advanced treatments available for women’s health issues including pelvic support/prolapse issues, urinary incontinence problems, menopausal difficulties, infertility concerns, menstrual problems and contraceptive counseling.
Women also have access to Imaging Services, including 3D mammography and breast ultrasound, in the Clarion Medical Building.
The Clarion Community Medical Building offers many other services under one roof including family medicine; a full-service retail pharmacy; QCare Walk-in Clinic; walk-in laboratory services; gastroenterology; orthopedics and sports medicine; and pulmonary care.