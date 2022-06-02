CLARION – Penn State Extension will host a series of summer day camps for area youth this June and July in Clarion and Venango counties.
The day camps are open to all youth ages 8-14, whether or not a current member of a 4-H organization.
Camps will be held daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be located one day each at one of the following locations in Clarion or Venango counties: Redbank Valley Municipal Park, 137 Park Road, Fairmount City, PA 16224; Mineral Springs, Route 38, Emlenton, PA 16373; Crawford Center, 511 Hill Street, Emlenton, PA 16373; and Venango Fairgrounds, 867 Mercer Road, Franklin, PA 16323.
This year’s camps include:
• Fish and Stream Camp — June 21 (Redbank Valley Park), June 22 (Mineral Springs) and June 23 (Venango Fairgrounds).
During this camp, participants will learn about the water systems, stream ecology and fishing through hands on exploration.
• Fun with Food Camp — June 28 (Redbank Valley Park), June 29 (Crawford Center) and June 30 (Venango Fairgrounds).
At this camp, participants will enjoy a fun-filled day of food experiments, while learning about where food comes from and more.
• Future First Responder Camp — July 5 (Redbank Valley Park), July 6 (Crawford Center) and July 7 (Venango Fairgrounds).
During this camp, youngsters will have the opportunity to engage in hands-on learning to become “an every day hero.”
• Robotics Camp — July 11-14 (Crawford Center).
Campers will learn and explore the engineering of robots through fun and engaging activities to understand robotics and programming. This camp will only be held at the Crawford Center, and participants should plan to attend all four days.
• Let’s Get Moving Camp — July 19 (Redbank Valley Park), July 20 (Crawford Center) and July 21 (Venango Fairgrounds).
At this camp, attendees will participate in individual and group activities to move around and learn about healthy living.
Space for the camps is limited, and the registration deadline is June 15.
Camps are $10 each, or three or more camps for a total of $25. Money must be paid in advance. Checks should be made payable to PSCE-Clarion County.
Checks and forms can be mailed to the Penn State Extension office at 160 South Second Avenue, Suite B, Clarion, PA 16214.
For more about the camps, or to reserve a spot, call the Extension office at (814) 223-9028, or email alb879@psu.edu.