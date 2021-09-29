NEW BETHLEHEM – Speeding along Penn Street drew a discussion among New Bethlehem officials last week, with several calling for increased enforcement of traffic rules in the area.
Councilman Scott Barrett asked that the issue be included on the Sept. 21 agenda for New Bethlehem Borough Council, telling the group that as a resident of the eastern side of Penn Street, he gets calls and comments from many neighbors about the need to slow traffic down through the neighborhood.
Barrett said that many people speed along the street, but the two key issues in the area are students leaving Redbank Valley High School at the end of the school day, and tractor trailer trucks arriving and departing the J.M. Smuckers peanut butter factory.
“We love the idea of a speed bump,” Barrett said of solutions discussed by residents of the area. “Rumble strips won’t slow them down.”
He added that the speed enforcement lines used by police need to be repainted, and enforcement needs to be stepped up in the area.
Council vice president Sandy Mateer agreed, asking New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky to keep a closer eye on the Penn Street area. She said she would like to see New Bethlehem develop the same reputation that Summerville had for years as a speeding driver’s worst nightmare.
“I think the only thing really is enforcement,” Mateer said.
The chief said that while more enforcement can be done, local police departments are limited because they can’t use radar like state police can on state roadways.
Barrett said it’s only a matter of time before there’s a bad accident along the residential street, and he noted it’s not a matter of just putting up more signs.
“There’s plenty of signage there,” he said, asking if PennDOT ever loaned out the digital speed signs that the state uses to slow traffic.
Barrett also pointed out that many of the speeders do not stop at stop signs along the street, which could give police another way in which to enforce traffic along Penn Street.
He also said that with Trick-or-Treat coming up, he and others will keep a close eye on that area for speeding cars and trucks.
Other Business
• The council set Trick-or-Treat night in the borough for Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
• Mayor Gordon Barrows, who serves on the new police regionalization committee, said that due to additional paperwork that the group has encountered, and the need for each of the four participating municipalities to adopt ordinances, the official start date for the new regionalized police force may be pushed back from the Jan. 1 anticipated date.
• Mateer noted that grant applications have been filed for improvements to the Leasure Run bridge along Penn Street, and the council is seeking support for the project from state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) and state Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-Oil City).