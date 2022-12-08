Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is accepting construction services feedback using an online survey. The public can take the survey through December 23,2022 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/D10Construction2022.
PennDOT is asking for feedback on construction projects that occurred throughout 2022 in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties.
The survey is focused on products and services provided by District 10's Construction Unit for area projects which include:
Armstrong County
- Allegheny Valley Expressway – PA 28 in North Buffalo, South Buffalo, and East Franklin Townships
- Pony Farm Road Bridge #2 – State Route 3005 in North Buffalo Township
- Apollo Group Bridges – State Route 56 in Apollo Borough and Kiskiminetas Township
- Brady's Run Bridge #3 – State Route 2963 in Gilpin Township
Butler County
- Slippery Rock North Resurfacing – State Route 173 in Slippery Rock and Mercer Townships
- State Route 3020 Haine School Road to Commonwealth Drive in Cranberry Township
Clarion County
- PA 66 - Snydersburg North – PA 66 in Farmington and Knox Townships
- McGurie Road Bridge Rehabilitation – State Route 2012 in Limestone Township
Indiana County
- Indiana Group SIA – State Route 4422 in Indian Borough, White and South Mahoning Townships
- Claypoole Heights Bridge – State Route 4422 in White Township
Jefferson County
- Coolspring North PM – State Route 36 in Beaver and Rose Townships
- Rathmel Bridge #2 – State Route 2033 in Winslow Township
The brief survey is aimed at determining the performance of the construction unit, satisfaction levels with the completed projects and the management of the projects during construction.