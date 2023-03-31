Indiana - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is hosting a job fair for Summer Maintenance positions in Armstrong and Butler Counties on April 12, from noon to 7:00 PM at the Butler County Maintenance Office, 351 New Castle Road, Butler.
The Armstrong and Butler County Maintenance Offices are looking to fill summer highway maintenance positions. PennDOT offers competitive wages, a variety of benefits, and the opportunity for full-time or seasonal employment close to home.
The position includes manual labor duties on highway maintenance and construction projects, assisting permanent sign crews with tasks such as erecting and maintaining traffic signs and delineators, and related tasks at work sites along the highway. No previous experience or training is required. Must be 18 years of age or older. Must have the ability to lift and move heavy objects of a reasonable weight.
Those interested in a career with PennDOT are encouraged to attend the job fair to learn about the opportunities currently available. Staff will be on-hand to answer questions regarding job opportunities and assist those interested with employment applications. Attendees to the event will be able to apply and interview on-site
Applicants can see the current available positions by going online to www.employment.pa.gov. Positions are listed as Multi-County, PA under PennDOT Summer Employment Program (Non-Student). Once an interested party clicks on the job link, it will provide the job description and a list of counties to choose the preferred one(s). PennDOT is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Those interested in employment with District 10 can contact the district office at 724-284-8800 or call 724-357-3208 for more information.