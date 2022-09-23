Harrisburg – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to review and offer comments on a revised draft of the agency’s 2045 Freight Movement Plan (FMP) during a 15-day public comment period from September 21 through October 5, 2022.

“The Freight Movement Plan underscores our ongoing commitment to freight planning statewide,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “Through our planning efforts, we want to ensure that the Department is properly positioned not only to accommodate the demands of freight transportation, but to help facilitate it.”

