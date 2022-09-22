I-80 North Fork Bridge eye level (copy)
Buy Now

THE NORTH FORK bridge on Interstate 80 in Jefferson County.

 Alex Nelson

HARRISBURG – Although tolling is no longer on the table as a source of funding, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is moving forward with bridge replacement projects on Interstate 80 in Clarion and Jefferson counties, PennDOT announced last week.

According to a press release, PennDOT has resumed planning work and federal environmental reviews for six bridge replacement projects proposed as part of the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (P3), including the North Fork bridges in Jefferson County and the Canoe Creek bridges in Clarion County.

Latest Videos

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos