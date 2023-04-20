SHIPPENVILLE – With spring in the air and summer on the horizon, attention in Clarion County recently turned to road construction.
On Thursday, April 13, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) officials from District 10 unveiled plans for immediate and longterm construction on Clarion County’s 1,031 lane miles of roadway and 208 bridges.
“Today, we’re going to give you some information about what you can expect to see in Clarion County for this construction season,” District 10 community relations coordinator Tina Gibbs told the group of state, municipal and school district representatives gathered at the PennDOT maintenance office in Shippenville for its first in-person spring outreach meeting in several years. “Thankfully, with weather, we’ve kind of been able to get underway already.”
In providing a general maintenance overview, Matt Burkett, PennDOT assistant District 10 executive for maintenance, pointed out that Clarion County’s total maintenance budget is approximately $16 million, of which around $7 million is designated for personnel.
“It really leaves us with a small amount of money when you’re looking at the size of the projects and the size of the network they have to maintain,” Burkett said of Clarion County, explaining that while they haven’t completely “flatlined,” maintenance budgets have seen “minimal increases over the last seven or eight years.”
“With inflation and the prices of everything going up, it’s really impacting what we can or can’t buy with those dollars,” he continued, adding that the price of asphalt alone has increased around 40 percent. “When you spend a large amount of money on materials, it has a huge impact on what you can do.”
Despite the budgetary constraints, PennDOT officials said that a number of projects will be under construction in Clarion County this summer.
According to Paul Koza, assistant District 10 executive for construction, the first project to be completed this summer is the 2022 District 10 Small Paint contract, which was let last year.
“The contractor has several sites across our district to finish up,” he said, explaining that the project includes the painting of legends — such as arrows and other traffic directions — along various roadways in Clarion, Armstrong, Jefferson, Butler and Indiana counties.
The work is being completed by Kriger Construction Inc. at a cost of $1,909,452, and is expected to be completed in June.
A second district-wide project is the Northwest/District 10 High Friction Surface Treatment, a $1,076,073 project being completed by Ram Construction Services.
“This is a safety surface treatment,” Koza said, explaining that the treatment will be placed on various curved roadways or areas where it could be slippery throughout the county. “It provides additional friction and seems to do a good job lowering accidents in those areas.”
The project is expected to start in the next few weeks and be completed in early October.
Construction crews will be in the New Bethlehem area for the Leatherwood East PM paving project along Route 861 in New Bethlehem and Porter Township.
“IA Construction will be paving seven miles of road from New Bethlehem to Stewart Road (T-440) in Porter Township,” Koza said, adding that the $4,622,777 project is expected to be completed by mid-October.
In Redbank Township (Clarion County), the Birch Road Bridge, located over a tributary to Pine Creek, is slated for replacement at a cost of $527,919.
“There will be a 56-day detour for this project, which I believe is starting in a month,” Koza said, noting that the work will be done by CH&D Inc. and is expected to be finished in early November.
Other projects in construction include:
• Route 338 Alum Rock East — includes the resurfacing and bridge epoxy overlay of the bridge deck on Route 338 over Interstate 80 in Richland and Beaver townships. The $3,209,337 project, which was started last year, will be completed by Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. and is expected to wrap up in May.
• Kahle Bridge Rehabilitation — will take place along SR 3020 in Richland Township at a cost of $417,500. A short detour will be in place for this project, which is being completed by Kukurin Contracting Inc. Work is expected to be finished in October.
• Route 208 County Line to Knox Phase I — resurfacing of three-and-a-half miles of roadway (Route 208) from Cropps Corners Road to Switzer Road in Salem Township. The work will be done by IA Construction Corporation at a cost of $1,644,777 and is anticipated to be completed in July.
• Tylersburg Bridge No. 2 and Lickingville Bridge No. 2 — replacement of the Tylersburg Bridge and repair of the Lickingville Bridge along SR 4004 in Farmington Township at a cost of $975,500. A 73-day detour (June 5 through Aug. 17) will be in place for the Tylersburg project. The contractor is Horizon Construction Group Inc., and the project is expected to be completed in September.
Additionally, Koza said the Wayne Richard Weaver bridge preservation along SR 1005 in Highland Township will be let in August and a portion of the Brady Tunnel renovation project will be let in July.
In addition to projects in construction, assistant District 10 executive for design Alice Hammond said “a lot of projects” in Clarion County are currently in the design phase.
“We try to take advantage of every dollar that’s out there, so we want to make sure we’re ready to go on certain projects when funding is available,” she said, adding, however that project timelines are subject to change depending on funding availability.
The following projects are in design:
• I-80 Canoe Creek Bridges — Bridge replacement along I-80 in Beaver Township. Construction is estimated to begin in 2023 as part of the P3 Alternative Funding Program.
• SR 2009 Rimersburg Bridge — Bridge replacement over Cherry Run in Toby Township for 2024. Construction estimate: less than $1 million.
• Clarion River Bridge — Bridge rehabilitation along I-80 in Paint Township slated for 2024. Construction estimate: $1 million to $5 million.
• Clarion River Arch Bearings — Bridge preservation along Route 322 in Clarion and Paint townships set for construction in 2024. Cost estimate: $1 million to $5 million.
• Route 66 PM Phase II — Preventative maintenance in Limestone, Porter and Redbank townships slated for 2024. Cost estimate: $1 million to $5 million.
• Route 68 Rimersburg Resurfacing — Preventative Maintenance in Piney and Toby townships, and Rimersburg and Sligo boroughs set for 2024. Construction estimate: less than $1 million.
• Strattanville to Jefferson County Line Resurfacing — Preventative Maintenance along Route 322 in Clarion Township slated for 2024. Construction estimate: $1 million to $5 million.
• Intersection ITS Group Project — Installation of conflict warning ITS devices at intersection of Route 322 and Bus Mong Road in Ashland Township. Construction is set for 2024 at a cost estimate of less than $1 million.
• Clarion Bridge Epoxy Group — Bridge preservation along Routes 28, 58 and 536 in various municipalities. Construction is set for 2025 at an estimate of less than $1 million.
• SR 2009 Cherry Run Church Bridge — Bridge Replacement in Toby Township planned for 2025. Construction estimate: $1 million to $5 million.
• Clarion to Strattanville Resurfacing — Preventative maintenance along Route 322 in Clarion Township set for 2025. Cost estimate: $1 million to $5 million.
• Route 68 Dolby Street to Trout Run — Safety improvements in Clarion and Monroe townships slated for 2025. Construction estimate: $5 million to $10 million.
• County Line East PM — Preventative maintenance along Route 322 in Ashland and Elk townships planned for 2025. Cost estimate: $1 million to $5 million.
• Pilgrimham Bridge No. 1 — Bridge replacement along Route 208 in Salem Township slated for 2026. Construction estimate: $1 million to $5 million.
• Knox Resurfacing — Resurfacing along Route 338 in Knox Borough and Beaver Township slated for 2026. Cost estimate: $1 million to $5 million.
• Paint Creek Bridge on Route 322 — Bridge replacement in Elk Township slated for 2027. Construction estimate: $5 million to $10 million.
• Paint Mills Bridge — Bridge replacement along SR 4029 in Paint Township planned for 2027. Construction Estimate: $1 million to $5 million.
• Craig Road Bridge — Bridge replacement along SR 3013 in Licking Township slated for 2027. Construction estimate: $1 million to $5 million.
• Little Licking Creek Bridge No. 1 — Bridge replacement along Route 68 over Little Licking Creek in Sligo Borough slated for 2028. Construction estimate: $1 million to $5 million.
• Boyd Run Culvert — Culvert rehabilitation along I-80 over Boyd Run in Beaver Township. Construction phase is not funded at this time. Cost estimate: $1 million to $5 million.
• I-80 Strattanville Reconstruction — Interstate reconstruction in Clarion, Limestone and Monroe townships. Construction Estimate: not funded.
In addition to the specific projects, Clarion County PennDOT maintenance manager Joshua Clinger said that routine preventative maintenance work is also planned for this summer throughout Clarion County.
“Our county is broken into four quadrants,” he said, explaining PennDOT utilizes sectional cycle maintenance for preventative maintenance — including seal coating, general maintenance, drainage work and shoulder grading — in each of the four quadrants. “We rotate those operations counterclockwise in our county.”
According to Clinger, for 2023, seal coating is planned for the northeast portion of the county (Strattanville section) and shoulder grading will take place in the northwest portion (Knox section), while general maintenance is slated for the southeast portion (New Bethlehem section) and drainage work will take place in the southwest part of Clarion County.
For more information on PennDOT District 10, visit www.penndot.pa.gov/RegionalOffices/district-10.