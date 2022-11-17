BROOKVILLE – PennDOT is starting a pilot project in the area this winter, using Variable Speed Limit (VSL) signs to indicate to travelers when the speed limit is reduced on I-80 as a result of conditions.
While the approach of winter is upon us, this project helps to warn motorists of speed limit changes because of road conditions along the I-80 corridor.
PennDOT has set up these devices at the North Fork Bridges and at Kyle Lake. In total, 63 of these new devices are placed along the Interstate highway system throughout the commonwealth.
While these VSL are in place through April, permanent speed limit signs will be covered and the normal posted speed will be displayed on the VSL unless visibility or winter weather conditions call for slower speeds. When speed limits are reduced, a yellow light at the top and the bottom of the VSL will be flashing to ensure motorist are aware of this change. These VSL will be changed by PennDOT, most likely at the traffic management center in Clearfield. In addition to these signs, the variable message boards will also be updated to reflect the same information.