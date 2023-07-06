CLARION – Though pretzels have several origin stories, it is generally agreed they were introduced to North America in the 18th century by southern German and Swiss-German immigrants to Pennsylvania. Those first pretzels were baked as bread-like pastries, similar to the soft pretzels of today — hard pretzels not making their first appearance until the mid-1800s.
Marc Sanko, co-owner of Penns Woods Pretzel Company along with his wife Amanda, could probably give you the full story if asked. After all, when not baking soft pretzels during his free time, he is teaching history at PennWest University Clarion.
“I have been experimenting with different types of cooking since high school. I worked in pizza shops, bagel shops. I’ve always enjoyed working with those bread-type of doughs. One day I thought, ‘I’ll make pretzels for an Oktoberfest party’ and that just became the trick I would always pull out of my hat. You know, ‘here’s more pretzels.’ It’s kind of random,” explained Marc on becoming a pretzel baker.
Amanda continued, reporting on how Marc’s penchant for making soft pretzels led to starting a business, “Marc’s been making pretzels for a long time. When he was in his doctoral program at WVU [West Virginia University] he made them for Oktoberfest parties and whatnot. He likes to cook and he just kind of made some pretzels and everybody loved them.
“Fast forward to us moving to Clarion, we have three children and he’s making them [pretzels] for birthday parties. We’ve had family and friends over the years tell us, ‘these are so good, I would buy them.’ After having so many people tell us that, we finally decided, ‘we may as well sell them.’”
Penns Woods Pretzel Company operates out of a kitchen at Modern Markets, a start-up on Main Street in Clarion that provides rentable space for entrepreneurs to sell their goods.
Amanda described the set-up, “They [the Cherico family, owners of Modern Markets] have been great to work with. They renovated the kitchen that was there and added a walk-in cooler. It’s kind of like a ghost kitchen situation [a food vending entity that operates out of a professional kitchen, but without having the other features of a brick-and-mortar restaurant], where you can come in and cook. We then sell at our pop-up outside.”
The Sankos offer gourmet sweet and savory soft pretzels — typically “classic” six-ounce pretzels, six-ounce servings of nuggets and servings of three, two-ounce sticks. The pretzels come salted, unsalted, sprinkled with cinnamon-sugar or flavored with some other topping (recent offerings have included garlic parmigiano and a Nutella toffee). Dips, such as beer cheese, cinnamon cream and ground mustard, are also available.
Making the pretzels is a multi-day process. Marc elaborated, “The day before [we open for sales] I go in [to the kitchen] and make big batches of dough, let it rise a little bit. Then it’s a matter of just simply cutting, we do six ounces for everything. Then I roll the [dough] rope and spin it into the traditional pretzel shape.
“The dough gets wrapped [in plastic wrap] and then put into the fridge to chill overnight. The next day we dip the pretzels in a lye solution, which is a traditional style of pretzel. They then get thrown right into the oven and baked as people order them.”
The dilemma for Marc is making enough to satisfy all customers who might come to the pop-up, but not so many that there is an excess of unsold inventory.
“Whatever I make the night before is everything we have to sell the next day,” noted Marc. “It’s a little bit of anticipation. We try to judge the weather, if we have to cut back a little or make a little more than normal.”
The Sankos plan to sell through their pop-up during the summer and fall. They would also like to begin catering events.
Amanda reported, “The plan is [to sell at the pop-up] throughout the summer and into the fall, and then we’ll probably slow down a little bit in the wintertime. We’ll probably do more events in the wintertime, people ordering for a birthday party or they’re having a wedding, a Super Bowl party, or when people just want to have others over to eat pretzels.”
“You can always pre-order pretzels, we have a website that’s functional. We [soft pretzels] are great for events,” added Marc.
The proof, as they say, is in the pudding — are the pretzels good?
The answer to that question has been a resounding “yes,” the Sankos receiving positive responses and often selling out.
Marc humbly replied to the question, “We’ve had several repeat customers, which I think is a good sign. A lot of people have said ‘very good pretzels.’ A few have said ‘the best pretzel we’ve ever had,’ which, you know, maybe they’re being nice. A lot of people have been pretty positive.
“People have been positive not just about the pretzels, but that there’s something different in town; a little sort of snappy-type option at lunch or over the weekend that maybe isn’t available anywhere else.”
For more information and a pop-up schedule, visit Penns Wood Pretzel Company on Facebook. Orders can be placed through the pretzel company’s website, www.pennswoodspretzel.com.