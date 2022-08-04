CLARION – The U.S. Department of Education has awarded PennWest Clarion’s TRIO Upward Bound program a five-year grant of $489,477 per year, through 2027, totaling nearly $2.5 million.

The program encourages the acquisition of academic skills and motivation needed for success in high school, college and everyday life. Designed for selected high school students in grades 9-12, Clarion’s Upward Bound serves A-C Valley, Farrell, Oil City, Punxsutawney, Redbank Valley, Sharon and Union high schools.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos