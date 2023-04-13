CLARION – Clarion International Association will host Cultural Xchange Night at 6 p.m. April 13 in the multipurpose room of Gemmell Student Center, PennWest Clarion.
This is the 16th year for the free event.
The evening will feature music and dancing performances by PennWest’s Symphonic Band, Concert Choir and Hip Hop Team, with additional dance performances by students of Clarion Center for the Arts and professional Egyptian belly dancer Tammy Carlson. A dinner featuring various international foods will be prepared by Aramark.
Dr. Natasha Dias, biology professor and International Association advisor, said Cultural Xchange Night is a way to bring together various art forms on campus.
“Concert Choir comes every year. This is the first time we’ve reached out to Symphonic Band and the Hip Hop Team, and they said yes,” Dias said. “In the community, Clarion Center for the Arts said they would love to be involved.”
Bailee Lauver, a sophomore computer information systems major and International Association treasurer, said the multipurpose room will be transformed into a vibrant atmosphere with colorful banners, illuminated glass centerpieces on the tables, and a display of the flags of the 10 countries represented by Clarion’s international students: Sweden, Columbia, Germany, Vietnam, Congo, Thailand, Senegal, Canada, Panama and Ethiopia.
Each guest will receive a keychain shaped like a musical note to represent music in all forms, as well as colorful noisemakers to use in conjunction with applause after performances.
Symphonic Band, Clarion Center for the Arts and Concert Choir will perform prior to dinner; the Egyptian belly dancer and HipHop Team performances will follow dinner.
The event is free, and the public is welcome. Guests are encouraged to dress in bright colors.