PERRY TOWNSHIP – Perry Township Historical Society is sponsoring an amateur photography contest.
Contestants do not need to reside in Perry Township to enter, but all photos must be taken in the township.
As many entries as desired can be made in the following categories: Black and White, Four Seasons in the Township, General Scenery and Wildlife. People may be in the photo, but not as a focal point.
Each 8-inch by 10-inch photo must be framed and will become the property of the historical society for a special display.
The deadline for submission is Aug. 2. No professional photographers.
Entries must be delivered to the Park Hill Church of God in West Freedom between the hours of 9 and 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 or Tuesday, Aug. 2.
An entry form will be completed at that time with the photographer’s name, address, phone number and the location where the photograph was taken. This information will not be shared with the judge.
A professional photographer will judge the entries and prizes will be awarded.
One winner in each category will be announced during the township’s community days in August.
Questions can be directed to board member Lisa Bobbert at (814) 221-8823.