GILPIN TOWNSHIP – The Southern Armstrong Police Department and Armstrong County's humane police officers (HPOs) are investigating the death of a young cat whose body was found in a Gilpin Township neighborhood.
Linus, a beloved 4-year-old black-and-white feline, had escaped from inside his home. He was later found dead, under suspicious circumstances.
Linus' body was sent for a necropsy. Results showed that Linus died from injuries resulting from a gunshot.
"It is illegal to shoot, drown, poison or otherwise kill dogs and cats, whether they belong to you, someone else, or are unowned. In almost all circumstances euthanasia must be done by a licensed veterinarian," said HPO Chris Jirak O'Donnell, who represents Humane Animal Allies and Orphans of the Storm.
"Under Pennsylvania law, a person shooting a cat can be charged with a felony of the third degree which is punishable by up to seven years in jail and/or a $15,000 fine," said HPO Amber Phillips, of Champion's Crusaiders Rescue.
Authorities are searching for the person who shot Linus. Anyone having information is asked to email humaneofficerac@gmail.com or call 724-954-9515.
To help cover the cost of Linus' necropsy, or for future humane case costs, donations may be sent to Champion's Crusaiders Rescue, 2687 River Road Vandergrift, Pa 15690, or visit championscrusaidersrescue.org.
Information is available at www.humaneanimalallies.org on laws protecting animals.