ALCOLA – The following winners were announced from the July 24 Pet Show at the Clarion County Fair:
• Bunnies, Guinea Pigs, Rats, White Mice, and Other Small Pets: 1 – Stephanie Draa, Mayport, with Peanut Butter.
• Rabbits: 1 – Stephanie Draa, Mayport, with Waylon.
• Costumed Pets: 1 – Cammie Monrean, Hawthorn, with Milly; 2 – Serena Nolan, New Bethlehem, with Poppins; 3 – Shawn Dilauro, New Bethlehem, with T.
• Frogs, Fish, Turtles, Snakes, Lizards, and Other Water Pets: 1 – Stephanie Draa, Mayport, with Shelby.
• Kittens 12 months old or younger: 1 – Shawn Dilauro, New Bethlehem, with T.
• Cats: 1 – Ayla Nolan, New Bethlehem, with Trixie; 2 – Serena Nolan, New Bethlehem, with Poppins; 3 – Marissa Shilling, New Bethlehem, with Rusty.
• Puppies 12 months old or younger: 1 – Evan Wadsworth, Oak Ridge, with Zeppelin; 2 – Cammie Monrean, Hawthorn, with Milly; 3 – Iris Reitz, Fairmount City, with Nala; 4 – Jake Smathers, New Bethlehem, with Soxs; 5 – Trenton Livingston, Fairmount City, with Rocky.
• Dogs 20 pounds or less: 1 – Iris Reitz, Fairmount City, with Nala; 2 – Cammie Monrean, Hawthorn, with Milly.
• Large Dogs more than 20 pounds: 1 – Mareah Heller, Knox, with Oakley; 2 – Jake Smathers, New Bethlehem, with Skye; 3 – Kinley Whalv with Hercules; 4 – Isabella Livingston, Fairmount City, with Willow.
• Dog Obedience: 1 – Mareah Heller, Knox, with Oakley; 2 – Jake Smathers, New Bethlehem, with Skye.
• Tricks: 1 – Mareah Heller, Knox,with Oakley; 2 – Jake Smathers, New Bethlehem, with Skye.
• Picture Perfect Pets: 1 – Arthur Goodman, Rimersburg, with Oscar and Olivia; 2 – Stephanie Draa, Mayport, with Pixie and Z; 3 – Isabella Livingston, Fairmount City, with Checkers; 4 – Trenton Livingston, Fairmount City, with Buddy.
