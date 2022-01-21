KITTANNING – The temperatures are frigid this week and we need to watch out for our furry friends.
The following is provided by Orphans of the Storm animal shelter in Kittanning:
Outside Pets
It is illegal to chain a dog outside for more than 30 minutes when the temperature drops below 32 degrees.
Bring your pet inside while the temperatures are frigid, keep them in a cooler area such as the basement or garage to avoid extreme temperature changes. This is especially important for puppies, smaller dogs, and older dogs or cats.
Make sure your pet has a dry, draft-free shelter. They should be able to sit and lie down comfortably. Don't make it too large, however: it should be small enough hold in his/her body heat. The floor should be raised a few inches off the ground and covered with cedar shavings or straw. The house should be turned to face away from the wind, and the doorway should be covered with a flap of heavy waterproof fabric or heavy plastic.
Increase the amount of food you provide outside pets: the extra calories will help keep them warm.
Check often to make sure they have unfrozen water. Don't use metal bowls: when it is cold, your pet's tongue may freeze to the metal. Plastic bowls are better!
Indoor Pets
Keep your indoor pets safe by not leaving them outside for extended periods of time.
Sweaters not only look cute, but also help keep shorthaired dogs comfortable during outdoor jaunts.
Escort your elderly animals outside as they can easily fall in injure themselves.
Wipe feet with a damp towel every time after coming in from outdoors to remove harmful salt.
Other Pet Tips
Be alert for signs of frostbite and injury. Watch for signs of hypothermia such as shivering, lethargy, low heart rate and unresponsiveness. If you see these signs, get them to your vet as soon as possible!
Before you start your car, bang on the hood to scare away cats or small wildlife that may have crawled up under the hood to keep warm. Don't leave your pet in a parked car. They can trap cold air and become very cold, very fast.
Use only pet-safe ice melt.
Wipe up any spills of antifreeze, which is a deadly poison. The sweet taste attracts animals and children. Better yet, use antifreeze-coolant made with propylene glycol; if swallowed in small amounts, it will not hurt pets, wildlife, or people.
Report Neglect: The Animals Are Counting on You
Know the law and report animal neglect and cruelty if you see it. To learn more about our Humane Program or donate to this life-saving work, visit orphansofthestorm-pa.org and click on the Neglect & Cruelty tab.