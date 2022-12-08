BRADY TWP. – “It looks amazing; I couldn’t be happier or more pleased.” That’s how Armstrong Trails executive director Chris Ziegler described work on Phase IIIA of the Brady Tunnel renovation project, which began earlier this fall.
Ziegler and other Armstrong Trail officials joined state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion), at the project site in Phillipston on Dec. 1 to see the work being completed and to talk about upcoming phases in the new year.
“We’re right on track,” Ziegler said of the current phase of the project. “We wanted it done by the end of the year, and it will be done by the end of the year.”
Spearheaded by Armstrong Trails, the Brady Tunnel renovation project will close a major gap in the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail. Originally, the project was estimated to cost a total of $6 million, but has increased to around $9 million due to higher prices as a result of the pandemic.
“Our costs went up 40 percent from Phase I of the project to Phase III,” Ziegler noted.
As with Phases I and II, Phase IIIA construction is being completed by crews from Francis J. Palo Inc. of Clarion — the lone bidder for the project phase — under the engineering services of Young & Associates Engineers and Surveyors of Indiana.
“Palo and Young & Associates are awesome companies that have integrity and work with purpose,” Ziegler said. “This is the best experience from a contractor perspective that I’ve ever had.”
According to Ziegler, work on Phase IIIA of the project — which began in September — includes the installation of 100 feet of liner and the repair of a hole in the ceiling at the southern portal of the tunnel.
“Probably the most challenging part of this phase was fixing the hole,” said Jason Kiely, Palo vice president of industrial, pointing out that the hole had to be fixed before the liner could be installed. Unlike a bigger hole that was fixed at the northern portal, he explained that the hole at the southern portal could not be seen from the top of the tunnel.
“When we did the other side, you could see the hole from the top, so we could put the tech seal in from the top,” he said, adding that since it couldn’t be seen from the top, the hole at the southern end had to be filled from the bottom. “We had to put several pipes in to make sure the material flowed everywhere.”
Despite the challenge of repairing the hole, Kiely said the process of installing the liner was similar to other phases and his small crew of two to five guys was able to stay mostly on schedule.
“Everything is working as planned,” he said, noting that a 3D map of the tunnel created by the engineering firm, showing how everything is supposed to look, has been a big help in the construction process. “Everything looks good on paper, and then you get in here and it all works too. That’s kind of neat.”
Ziegler said that the total cost of Phase IIIA is $700,000, which was funded with $350,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission through Crawford County on behalf of the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail, and another $350,000 of a $2.4 million grant awarded late last year by the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).
She also pointed out that in addition to the labor, all of the construction material was purchased from local suppliers.
“It is important to us to use everything locally,” she said, noting that all the steel is from Pennsylvania, and the fabricator is from Butler County.
In fact, Ziegler said that suppliers are not the only local businesses benefitting from the tunnel renovation project.
“It’s a trickle down effect,” Ziegler said, explaining that the entire community — from convenience stores and gas stations to restaurants and more — reap the benefits of the tunnel work in the area.
“It’s not just the materials, but where we spend our time,” she continued, noting that crews will often have lunch at local restaurants, or visit local convenience stores and gas stations on their way to and from work. “It’s amazing the number of people whose livelihood is affected by this project.”
Looking ahead to future project phases, Ziegler said that Phase IIIB, which will utilize the remainder of the DCNR grant, will be bid out in early 2023 with construction expected to begin in the spring.
Phase IIIB will include concrete and drainage repair in the middle of the tunnel.
“We’re going to do more shot-crete than we originally anticipated,” Ziegler said, explaining that instead of using liner in the middle of the tunnel, concrete will be sprayed in certain areas in need of repair, creating a new, textured surface. Although less expensive than liner, she said the shot-crete is a “perfectly acceptable option” for patches of tunnel repair.
“If there was unlimited money, liner would always be better, but we’re trying to be fiscally conservative,” Ziegler continued. She noted, however, that shot-crete could not be used in the portals due to their weathered conditions. “We’ll do a patch [of shot-crete] here and there, while other places will remain the original brick.”
Engineer Josh James added that the shot-crete will not only reinforce some weak areas, but also help keep water out of the tunnel.
“Water is our biggest enemy,” he said.
Phase IIIC of the project, which includes the installation of the remaining liner, will be let in August 2023 utilizing $2 million in PennDOT Transportation Alternatives Set Aside funding. Construction on that phase is expected to begin next fall.
“We’re hoping to open the tunnel with limitations for part of the trail season next year...and be fully open in 2024,” Ziegler said, adding that trail-users are already anticipating the day that they can hike or bike through the tunnel. “The community is excited; it doesn’t get any better than that.”