PORTER TWP. – Last week, Pheasants Forever hosted a youth hunt for Redbank Valley High School’s Outdoor Club.
The event, held at Delp’s Hunting Grounds north of New Bethlehem, was the organization’s way of thanking the student volunteers for their help during the annual veterans’ hunt, held in November.
Jeff Shaffer, Pheasants Forever’s chairman for the veterans’ hunt, said, “We have approximately 14 youths attending, along with the club’s advisor, Mike Bower. The Northwestern PA chapter purchased three chukars and two pheasants for each student to hunt.”
A chukar partridge is a small game bird in the pheasant family.
The youth hunt began at about 8:30 a.m. and lasted approximately two hours. Fortunately, temperatures were relatively mild and no precipitation was in the forecast.
Hunters and the dog handlers in attendance were divided into groups of four. Along with the Outdoor Club’s members, Pheasants Forever chapter members at the hunt were Tim Rowan, chapter president; Mike Himes, guide and chapter vice president; Jeff Shaffer; and Kaitlyn Draa, bird cleaner.
Pheasants Forever was aided by Trudy Garvey, Ryan Keith, Mike Buzzard and Tom Thompson for donating their time and use of their bird dogs during the event.
According to its website, “Pheasants Forever’s mission is to conserve pheasants, quail, and other wildlife through habitat improvements, public access, education and conservation advocacy.”