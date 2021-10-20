NEW BETHLEHEM – The Gallery at New Bethlehem Town Center will host a photography class on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Taught by award-winning photographer Kyle Yates, the class will start at 2:30 p.m. and continue to about 4 p.m. at Town Center followed by a photowalk along the trail or creek to put lessons into practice.
The class will include an introduction to photography and tips on how to frame and capture a great photo. Any camera type is welcomed.
The cost is $50 by check, cash or charge on the day of the class. Class is limited to 12 people of any age. Call (724) 664-4754 to register.
In addition to providing a location for 20 local artists to display their work for sale, the Gallery is also scheduling classes on a variety of topics. The first was an introduction to drawing class taught by Zane Carlson in June. In September, retired art teacher Coni Kifer taught a class on watercolor painting. Future classes may include another watercolor class, a photography class on using Photoshop and other painting classes. Other events may include “art and conversation” evenings to talk with the artists about their methods and art in general.
The Gallery will host the Redbank Valley Public Library’s Shop, Look and Listen event on Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Gallery is open Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m. or by appointment by calling (724) 664-4754.