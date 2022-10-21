PUNXSUTAWNEY — A pickleball group approached the Punxsutawney Borough Council to request use of the hockey rink at East End Park, as the group applied for a grant to put in permanent courts.
Joan Beck addressed the council on behalf of the group, explaining the need for permanent pickleball courts and the proper surface for the game.
“We were here in the spring when we requested that the cement areas down in the park be clean and lined for pickleball. It was clean and it was beautiful. It was cement. We had to find a different surface to play on. So we went up to the West End school and cleaned that, we’ve been playing there. We need and want a permanent pickleball facility in Punxsutawney. At the present time we have a substantial grant to get this done. We need a home. We’d like to go back to the cement pad down at the playground,” Beck said.
The group Beck plays with currently has 34 members, and she said there are two other groups in town with 10 and 12 members.
“There’s quite a number of pickleball players in town, and we want to bring pickleball players into town. And it’s a multigenerational sport. It’s growing fast, it’s going to be in our high schools and our grade schools as a competitive sport in the near future,” Beck said.
She said the group will have six permanent courts and nets installed, and have a proper surface put over the cement pad. Beck said a court is typically 22 by 60 feet, and they will have fencing put up around each court to prevent having to chase balls during play.
Beck asked if there was any other area in the borough the group could use its grant money to develop into a pickleball area. Council President Jim Bianco said there were no others that had a cement pad already available.
Councilman Justin Cameron asked what the surface will be, to which Beck said five coats of different types of acrylic. She also said the barriers between the pads will be filled in, but will crack as they age, and there will be new fencing put around the outside.
Beck told the council she needs an answer by the end of the year, because the grant money has a time limit. The council agreed they would consider the request and look into the possibility and other options for her, and get back to her before time ran out for the grant.