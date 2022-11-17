CLARION – The Piney Rail Riders (PRR) are continuing their journey to purchase the rights to one of the only remaining tracts of rail bed in Clarion County that hasn’t been already purchased and designated a walking/biking-only trail that excludes any motorized modes of transportation.
The local group met last week at the Clarion Eagles to review progress of a feasibility study to purchase the rail bed and necessary improvements that need to be made.
Jim Laird of Laird Landscape Architecture PLLC presented the feasibility study and assured the crowd it would be completed by the end of the year.
It was determined that there are options for possible expansion projects such as acquiring adjoining properties for ATV “play areas.” Officials said all of those initiatives will be on PRR’s to-do list for the coming years. Some will be planned out according to needs, and others may be more of opportunistic as land may become available.
The study will show an increased membership each year and PRR has funded some of its own projects with its volunteers. Moving forward, PRR will be waiting to hear about two grants submitted this fall.
The multi-use trail is leased by PRR and stretches 23.7 miles, spanning seven small bridges. The group has been a non-profit since 2017 and continues to grow each year.
Laird said outdoor recreation is one of Pennsylvania’s growing industries, and he feels mechanized vehicles are part of that growth. He said more opportunities for recreational vehicles such as ATVs are being developed because of economic growth potential and seeing the activity as a family oriented economic growth potential.
“Other Pennsylvania areas are seeing developments,” Laird said. “If the club stays on course, we will hopefully see that revenue coming to our area too.”
The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is starting to notice, Laird said, noting that the state recently announced efforts to create the Catawissa Recreation Area in both Schuylkill and Luzerne counties. DCNR purchased the land near Hazleton from Butler Enterprises with appropriations in the 2022-2023 state budget.
“With this property, we’ll be enhancing motorized recreation and Pennsylvania will be managing those forest resources and other resources on the site,” Ellen Shultzabarger, the state’s forester said. The area there includes bogs and wetlands, rock outcroppings and old-growth Hemlocks.
The land was previously used for off-roading by Paragon Adventure Park, which closed almost 10 years ago.
Many Pennsylvanians are also willing to travel to other states for motorized RV opportunities, officials said.
The Hatfield-McCoy Trails are made up of over 1,000 miles of trails and located in the mountains of southern West Virginia. As one of the largest off-highway vehicle trail systems in the world, the Hatfield-McCoy Trails are open 365 days a year and offer something for every skill level.
“A couple months ago I was surprised to see people from West Virginia coming up here,” Laird said. “I’m not saying they’re getting tired of Hatfield, but they want to come to Pennsylvania.
“We have stuff that they don’t have down there. We have history, we have culture, we have trees. We have great towns; we have great places and views,” he continued. “We want to capitalize on that to bring them here. I know I’m preaching to the choir here, but I’m just trying to tell you that good things are happening here.”
More information on Piney Rail Riders is available at www.pineyrailriders.org/.