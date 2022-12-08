HARRISBURG – Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman (R-Indiana) has announced Senate staff for the Majority Leader’s Office, for the 2023-24 legislative session.
“The staff that we have brought together to serve in my Harrisburg office, as well as in my district offices, brings a wealth of diverse experience that will be an asset to our team and to the Senate Republican Caucus,” Sen. Pittman said. “Each of these individuals is smart and hard-working, and will help to assist constituents, staff, and members of our Caucus, as we tackle the important issues before the Commonwealth.”
Sen. Pittman’s Harrisburg staff will be located in his Capitol Office in 350 Main Capitol Building. District staff serving constituents throughout the 41st Senatorial District is located in Indiana and Kittanning, and in the near future will also provide assistance in New Kensington.
Harrisburg/Capitol Office Staff
- Carlton Logue – Chief of Staff and Counsel
- Scott Sikorski – Director of Legislative Affairs
- Crystal Clark – General Counsel to the Senate Republican Caucus
- Chris Donahue – Legislative Counsel to the Majority Leader
- Alex Fefolt – Legislative Assistant
- Kate Eckhart Flessner – Communications Director
- Colleen Greer – Legislative Director
- Danielle Guyer – Director of Budgetary Affairs
- Colleen Kennedy – Executive Assistant
- Merritt Reitzel – Legislative Counsel to the Majority Leader
- Karen Secoges – Legal Staff Administrator
- Christy Short – Executive Assistant/Harrisburg Scheduler
- Kara Via – Executive Assistant
- Vicki Wilken – Legislative Counsel to the Majority Leader
41st District Staff
- Jeremy Dias – Deputy Chief of Staff
- Benjamin Bush – District Director
- Tammy Hozak – Field Representative
- Gina Jones – Field Representative
- Laura Terihay – Executive Assistant
- Tammy Weaver – Executive Assistant/District Scheduler