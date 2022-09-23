Writer visits Sandt house in Brookville
Dave Taylor, great-nephew of legendary aviator Earle Sandt; author Paul Beck (center) and Eric Armstrong from the Jefferson County History Center visited the Sandt home on South Pickering Street last week when Beck was in town to continue research for his book, “Earle of the Air.”

 Patti Slaughter

BROOKVILLE — Although he died at age 25, Brookville’s Earle Sandt left a legacy that continues to fascinate people.

Lewis Earle Sandt was born May 18, 1888, in Brookville and moved to Erie in 1908 with his brother, Walter. As they worked on repairing motorcycles and automobiles, he became interested in the mechanics of aviation. He purchased his first airplane for $4,500 and made his first public flight in Erie on the day before Thanksgiving in 1911, when he successfully traveled 45 feet along the Erie lakefront before crashing.

