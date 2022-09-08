BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council heard a proposal from Arthur McKinley, representing the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce, regarding signage for an official walking and biking path from the Redbank Valley Trail to other parks around the borough.
McKinley’s proposal was for a “riverfront access or pathway” the chamber has developed, to be a public walking and bike pathway following public streets and sidewalks to connect the Redbank Valley Trail, the Memorial Park and Historic Main Street.
“It promotes Brookville, provides safe public recreation – you don’t have to wander out into the wilds to have a walk or a bike ride, it connects neighborhoods – northside and southside, it encourages commerce, it beautifies the town, and improves quality of life,” McKinley said.
He said the area doesn’t need any construction, consultants or grants. McKinley went on to show maps of Brookville, focusing on a zoning map showing areas that are meant for recreation conservation.
He said the primary purpose of such zoning is for the preservation of “environmental and natural features along the water courses of Northfork Creek, Sandy Lick Creek and Redbank Creek.” This should be taken advantage of, he noted, as it creates a linear park system linking neighborhoods in the borough.
“What we’re proposing for pathway one is to follow the sidewalk across the White Street Bridge, across White Street get into the kayak launch, follow Creek Street to the Pickering Street Bridge follow the sidewalk on either side of Pickering Street Bridge up to Main Street, and then follow Main Street and you can go back to the beginning,” McKinley said.
He said this is all public property and is ready to go.
“Part two is an extension along Sylvania Street, and then around the Memorial Park… So, that’s ready to go as well,” McKinley said.
He said the grassy area included in this route is already maintained and would be walkable and bikeable. There are already people walking and biking in this area, he said, there is just no designated trail there.
McKinley said he and Council President Phil Hynes walked the path together, and some of Hynes’ ideas were taken into consideration for the project. One such idea was to include some flowers on the bridges to make them “more inviting.”
“We’re not trying to pave anything, we’re not trying to create a bridge anywhere, we’re not asking for money. We’re just, as I said, public walking and bike pathway and connecting stuff…” McKinley said.
He finished by saying the chamber is hoping for input and cooperation from the council. The chamber will investigate the signage, and promotional ideas, which he said are abundant.
Following the presentation, Councilman David Taylor said the Planning Commission also saw the presentation, and were in favor of the project. The commission made the recommendation to go before the borough council.
Hynes assigned the project to the existing strategic planning committee, which includes himself, Taylor and Councilwoman Karen Allgeier. He said the committee would meet further with McKinley and work out details on signage and such before bringing it back to council.