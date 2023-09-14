FOXBURG – Organizers of the Allegheny River Trail in Clarion County (ARTinCC) will unveil its preliminary master plan for the Fox-Hunt Community Park in Foxburg during a public presentation on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 6:30 p.m. at the Crawford Center in Emlenton.
For the past several years, a group of volunteers has been planning and working on the Allegheny River Trail in Clarion County connecting Foxburg to Emlenton and, by extension, to Parker. Construction on the full first mile of the bike trail by ARTinCC north of Route 58 will begin as soon as state contracts are signed.
In addition to the bike trail, and in cooperation with Foxburg Borough, organizers have received a planning grant to develop a community park at the intersection of Route 58 and Main Street in Foxburg, on land purchased by ARTinCC. The Park Planning Committee has been meeting regularly and soliciting input from key players in the community. Bob Genter and Matt Lokay of Mackin Engineering, based on decades of experience planning such parks, have developed a “Preliminary Master Plan” which they will present at the Sept. 21 program.
Those who would like to see the park site prior to the meeting can walk around the area north of the bridge. Several ARTinCC committee members will be available at Foxburg Pizza to show people around the site from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
Organizers said that closing the gap in this rails-to-trails bike trail, and creating this park, will connect Parker to Titusville, and eventually to Erie, and then south to Pittsburgh.
In the immediate future, the group will begin implementing a separate $100,000 grant to create about 75 additional parking spots for the trail and shared use by borough businesses. Also included in this grant is fencing to keep cyclists and hikers safe from Shoup Trucking Company operations. A new boat launch is also a high priority.
Plans for the park can also be downloaded online at artincc.org/news.