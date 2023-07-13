NEW BETHLEHEM – With less than a month to go, work is being finalized on the area’s first-ever Farm Festival, hosted by the Clarion-Venango-Forest Farm Bureau.
Although trimmed down from a three-day event as originally planned, organizers said last week that the Saturday, Aug. 12 festival will still be packed full of agricultural fun for all ages.
“We have a great day of fun activities planned for both kids and adults,” farm bureau board member Paul Stahlman of Frogtown said. “The festival committee wanted to connect the public with the area farmers — in other words, connect the consumers with the food source. We hoped to do that by providing a great day of activities for folks in our area.”
According to Stahlman, the daylong festival will feature a petting zoo, peddle tractor pull, coloring contest, barnyard games, face painting and more for kids, while adults will be treated to a tractor show, corn hole tournament and Charlie Wyant’s Equine Message, “Capturing the Heart.”
The highlight of the day, Stahlman said, will be a performance by the Pittsburgh-based band, The Fabulous Gunslingers, featuring New Bethlehem area native Julie (Boddorf) Shepard on the fiddle.
Shepard, who now lives in Cranberry (Butler County), said that she began taking fiddle lessons when she was three-and-a-half years old.
“My dad’s uncle had a family band in which his sons and daughter still play,” Shepard explained. “When my parents were looking for an activity for me to get into, I told them I wanted to take [fiddle] lessons so I could be like my cousins.”
Shepard started lessons from Carol Boland and later studied under Kim Thomas in Brookville, as well as a couple of professors.
“I started playing in a square dance band when I was 9 years old,” Shepard said. She added that while she is trained in both classical violin and fiddle — and even made it to state orchestra on the violin — she prefers the country style of the fiddle. “You can improv and go outside of the box.”
In the early 2000s, Shepard answered a Craigslist advertisement for a county/rock band looking for a fiddle player. She auditioned for the Fabulous Gunslingers and became a part of the six-member band.
“We play most weekends throughout the summer,” she said, noting that the band plays mostly local gigs at fairs, festivals and other events to accommodate their full-time jobs.
In addition to playing with the Fabulous Gunslingers, Shepard also recorded an album with another group, Devin Moses & the Saved. One of the group’s songs, “The Sun is Out,” debuted this year as a video on AT&T SportsNet and at PNC Park during Pittsburgh Pirates games, a project requested by the Pittsburgh-based sports channel before the start of the pandemic.
“We had the track recorded, but never got to shoot the video because COVID happened,” Shepard said, adding that after a few years on the back burner, the band had the opportunity to complete the video shoot this year. “If you’re at a Pirates game or watching on TV, you might hear a 60-second section of that song.”
Over the years, Shepard said she has also had multiple opportunities to play on stage with one of her idols and fellow fiddle players, Charlie Daniels.
“The first time I played with him was at the Dayton Fair,” Shepard said. She explained that she had gotten a backstage pass to meet Daniels before the show and have him sign her fiddle. She ended up playing for Daniels’ personal driver/assistant, who passed her on to Daniels.
“When I met him, he asked if I wanted to sit in on a song,” she recalled. “I’ve played with him quite a few more times since and remain friends with a couple people, including that driver and his drummer at the time.”
All in all, Shepard said she not only enjoys the time she gets to spend with her bandmates as a release from work, but getting the opportunity to play in front of an audience that is there to have a good time.
“It’s fun playing in front of a live audience,” she said. “The more they get into it, the more we can get into it.”
The Clarion-Venango-Forest Farm Bureau Farm Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 in New Bethlehem’s Gumtown Park.
For more information on the Fabulous Gunslingers, visit the band’s Facebook page or www.fabulousgunslingers.com.