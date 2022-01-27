CLARION – The Clarion County Planning Commission granted preliminary approval of land development plans for two new industries at its January meeting.
Lewis Lumber Milling Inc. of Dickson, Tenn. plans to produce high-quality wood flooring products at the site of the former Sealy plant in Strattanville Borough and Clarion Township, which it purchased in 2021.
The company plans to replicate its plank flooring and molding plant from Tennessee as the firm expands, and it hopes to hire 100 workers. The company also manufactures linear cabinet moldings used in the manufacturing of hardwood cabinets.
Also, Modern Living Solutions, a fully integrated modular construction company offering expertise in the design, development and delivery of modular construction residential products, purchased a 256,000-square-foot industrial factory site on over 40 acres of land in Knox. The company said it plans to create more than 50 jobs in its first year of full operations, ultimately creating over 130 permanent jobs in total with future planned phases of expansion.
The site has been repurposed to execute the preconstruction and assembling of luxury modular bathrooms to fast-track the costly traditional construction sequences the industry has become accustomed to with outdated construction methods.
Bathroom modules are factory-made turnkey bathrooms sized, designed and accessorized to specific architectural plans delivered to the site, fully tested and ready for immediate connection. The interspersion of bathroom modules into traditional construction consolidates more than 10 trades into one prefabricated product.
County Engineer Kevin Reichard outlined the applications for the two companies and what changes they plan for the properties.
“The applicant has purchased the existing 47.22-acre parcel that was previously the Sealy mattress manufacturing company,” Reichard said of Lewis Lumber. “The applicant is now proposing the construction of a lumber dry kiln operation to dry wood to produce wood flooring products at this site.
“The three new buildings are proposed for construction at the site — they are 17,600 square feet, 13,280 square feet, and 3,000 square feet. The previous existing Sealy mattress building will also be used for the facility.”
There will be improvements and expansion made for the existing parking lot area at the southerly end of the development with gravel and asphalt construction. The stormwater management plan was approved on Jan. 3 by Geo Tech Engineering Inc. The Clarion Conservation District has approved the permit for the proposed construction. Existing municipal water and sewage will serve the development. A total of 72 new parking spaces are proposed for construction, which exceeds the required number of new parking spaces needed.
At the Knox site, “The applicant is proposing to construct a new 2,520-square-foot model modular home on a portion of their existing gravel parking lot area,” Reichard said. The proposed home would be used to showcase and display the modular construction units that the company manufactures. The stormwater management plan for the proposed construction was reviewed and approved on December 30, 2021.
“The municipal water service and sewage service already exist at the factory site and both will serve the proposed home,” Reichard added. “No modification applications were submitted and do not appear needed.”
Planning Commission members Keith Decker, Eugene Metcalf, Joe Burns, Matt Johnson and Hugh Henry voted for the two preliminary approvals.
Dry Camp Planned
Henry Troese told the planning commission last week that he is planning to build a dry camp in Highland Township.
“A dry camp is a campground for recreational vehicles that provides no hookups for electric, water or sewage. It’s a fully self-contained RV and they have everything inside the camper itself, and the camp is just a place to park,” he said.
Troese said he has four sites ready; but if it is successful, he has room for 20.
Troese is also affiliated with hipcamp.com, an online marketplace company that offers outdoor stays and camping experiences via a website and mobile app.
“Everything goes through hipcamp.com. They collect the money,” Troese said. “They view the camper and make the arrangements. They prefer two sites per acre for privacy.”
Commission members welcomed Troese’s comments and suggested he also check with Highland Township regarding their regulations for sewage before he makes a formal application to the planning commission. Arrangements may need to be made for a dump location for the RV sewage.
Clarion County
Comprehensive
Plan Update
Laura Ludwig, senior community planner with HRG (Herbert, Rowland and Grubic) of Cranberry Township in Butler County, discussed the final comprehensive plan for Clarion County, based on interviews and a survey on needs in the county.
“We received 450 responses to the survey,” Ludwig said earlier. “We would have liked to see more responses but certainly got a good amount of feedback from the 450 responses received.”
The Planning Commission approved moving the plan to the Clarion County Commissioners.
Ludwig was scheduled to present the plan Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the commissioners’ meeting. Copies of the plan are online at www.co.clarion.pa.us/government/departments/planning/comprehensive_plan.php#outer-967.
The 45-day public comment period started on Dec. 21, 2021, and formal approval by the commissioners must be made on or after Feb. 4.