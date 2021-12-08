CLOVER TWP. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 invites the public to view plans regarding the State Route 3003 Red Bank Creek Bridge Replacement Project on Dec. 6-17.
The purpose of this project is to replace the bridge that carries Mount Pleasant Road (SR 3003) over Red Bank Creek in Clover Township, Jefferson County.
The existing structure consists of an approximately 192-foot long steel girder bridge that will be replaced on the same alignment with a steel girder bridge. Traffic will be detoured during the replacement of the structure using state roads. The construction year is yet to be determined. Additional work to be completed will include guide rail updates, approach pavement replacement and utility relocations.
In accordance with Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the plans display will be held online only. Comments and questions may be submitted through the webpage by clicking the “Submit Comments” tile.
The purpose of the plans display for this project is to share preliminary information on the project’s status, schedule, design and right-of-way acquisition. They will be available on the website until Dec. 17.
To access the webpage, visit www.PennDOT.gov/District10, click on the “Public Meetings/Studies” link under the District Links heading, pick the “Jefferson County” box, and then choose “State Route 3003 Redbank Creek Bridge” project tile.