NEW BETHLEHEM – As they prepare for the annual Freedom Fest in just over a week, Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce officials experienced some changes to their board of directors on Monday.
Following an executive session at their June 19 meeting, chamber board members received a resignation from Corey Botelho, who cited “other obligations, commitments and personal reasons,” for stepping down from the board.
The board also approved the appointment of new board member Becca Dougherty of Longshot Ammo & Arms. Her experience as event coordinator for Longshot was cited as an asset to the chamber as it gears up for Freedom Fest and its signature event, the Peanut Butter Festival in September.
Chamber president Gennie Gerow said that Freedom Fest will be somewhat scaled back this year, with festivities starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, in New Bethlehem’s Gumtown Park.
She said that the area’s three fire companies will be on hand with trucks and equipment for children to see, and there will be children’s games as well as a rock climbing wall.
The chamber will sell food at the event, including hot dogs and walking tacos, and other food vendors will also be set up, including the Distant Fire Dept., kettle corn, the Meadows frozen custard and more.
A military salute will take place involving members of the local American Legion post, along with the playing of Taps.
The Leatherwood Band will perform in the evening, leading into the Independence Day fireworks display above Red Bank Creek.
“We want it to be a fun family event,” Gerow said.
The chamber is also deep into planning for the Sept. 15-17 Peanut Butter Festival, with Gerow telling board members that a number of new vendors have signed up to take part this year, along with many returning vendors.
“We’re shaping up for that,” she said.
The band Leather and Lace is scheduled to perform on Friday evening following the crowning of the Peanut Butter Queen and Princess.
On Saturday, the Route 8 Band will return to the festival stage in the evening, prior to the fireworks show.
Inflatable bounce houses will be on site for kids Saturday and Sunday, with the car cruise taking part through the day on Sunday.
Gerow said the Jeep Invasion will return again this year, along with the parade on Saturday.
She also said that an ATM will be offered at the festival grounds for the first time, following the requests of many visitors over the years.
With the major event less than three months away, the chamber is asking its membership and the community to help lend a hand for the festival this year.
“It takes a lot of volunteers to keep this going,” Gerow said.
A public meeting regarding the festival will be held at the Alltel Building along Lafayette Street in New Bethlehem on Monday, June 26, at 6:30 p.m. Anyone interested in taking part is encouraged to attend.