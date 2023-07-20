RIMERSBURG – Rimersburg Borough’s elected officials, the community’s police chief and a couple of town residents were all on the same page Monday evening during a lengthy discussion about a handful of people in town who feel the rules don’t apply to them.
What started as a complaint from a resident about neighbors burning plastic and rubber, grew into a roundtable discussion about a wide range of rule-breaking going on in Rimersburg, along with the realities of trying to enforce borough ordinances with a shorthanded police force.
“I need to breathe,” resident Harry Brown told Rimersburg Borough Council members at their July 17 meeting.
Brown, who suffers from respiratory problems, described the situation in his neighborhood, saying that one neighbor burns all sorts of toxic materials, and does so on days and hours when burning is prohibited in the borough.
When questioned if fires have to be extinguished by a certain time, officials said that all burning must be completed by 6 p.m., with burning only allowed Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. They also noted that burning is limited to papers and food items. The burning of plastic, rubber, brush, furniture, mattresses and other materials are prohibited.
“The DEP prohibits it, and so do we,” councilman Roger Crick said of burning plastic.
Brown said he can’t be outside and his house even fills with smoke.
“He has a junkyard going on over there,” Brown said of a neighbor, noting that in addition to the smoke, there are also around eight dogs on the property that bark at all hours. “I can’t sit on my porch because of the dogs and the smoke.”
Southern Clarion County Regional Police Chief Robert Malnofsky told Brown that when the burning is taking place, he should notify police by making a non-emergency call to the county’s 911 office. Police will be dispatched, Malnofsky said, and if they catch the illegal act taking place themselves, then those who report the incident may not need to even testify if the matter goes to court.
The topic of burning came on the heels of a discussion, continued from the council’s June meeting, regarding the use of dirt bikes, ATVs and golf carts on borough streets.
“All heck broke loose on the last day of school,” council president Scott Myers said, telling the police chief about the June discussion and the council’s wish to look into an ordinance related to ATVs and other vehicles.
Myers noted that while the council is not targeting people who follow traffic laws, go slowly and stick to borough-owned streets, the main concerns are with people speeding on dirt bikes and other vehicles in town, especially kids who are likely not even old enough to have a driver’s license.
The police chief said that if the council adopts an ordinance that designates certain borough streets for ATV use, signs would be needed on each designated street.
He also said that riders would need to have DCNR registration for their vehicles, along with valid insurance. And riders should be limited to only those with state driver’s licenses. He said penalties would includes fines of $300 each for those caught riding without either registration or insurance, or $600 for both. Malnofsky also noted that off-road vehicles are not allowed at all on state highways, which includes Main, Cherry Run and Lawsonham streets in Rimersburg Borough.
“Past my place, it’s like a racetrack,” resident Cecil Craig told the council.
“It’s an issue that needs to be dealt with,” Myers assured him.
The conversation at the start of Monday’s meeting also looked at the problem of feral cats in town, as well as junk on properties, cars parked in yards and on sidewalks, dog laws, sidewalks that are in disrepair and more.
A lot of the problem centers around the local police force being shorthanded for the past couple of years.
The chief said that in addition to being down a number of officers, more and more keeps getting placed on the shoulders of local police.
“We’re overwhelmed with dog calls,” he said, along with mental health-related calls and drug-related incidents. “We’re going on the medical calls, hoping and praying an ambulance shows up.”
With a new officer on the force, and two more currently in training to join the department by the end of the year, Malnofsky said things might be looking up.
“I see us moving in the right direction, but it’s going to take time,” he said, explaining that with everything the department now faces, ordinance enforcement has been a struggle. He said that the police department continues to look into the possibility of utilizing a constable to handle dog laws and ordinances.
Council members said that with so many things going on in town, they were frustrated with having to spend time, money and resources on dealing with a small number of people who won’t follow the rules.
“It’s terrible this is the crap we have to work around,” Myers said. “It’s a shame.”
Other Business
• Officials noted that tar and chipping of several local streets will likely take place July 26-27. The work will be performed by Russell Standard.
• It was also explained that around 90 percent of the Rimersburg Community Building project has been completed, including the installation of french drains, a new ramp into the building and grading of the parking lot.
• The council approved a grant application for state multi-modal funding in conjunction with the Chestnut Street water and sewer line project. If received, the grant would pay for new sidewalks, paving and other work on Chestnut.