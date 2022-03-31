FOXBURG – Hailed as “wonderfully poetic,” “exuberant yet sensitive” and “very compelling in his power and presence,” pianist and storyteller Nathan Carterette will perform his innovative and approachable “Poets of the Piano” at Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall on Sunday, April 10.
The 2 p.m. show presented by the Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will feature a program of romantic music from the Russian ballet masterpieces of Tchaikovsky and Prokofiev.
Tickets are $5 for students, $20 for ARCA members and $25 for adults. Tickets can be reserved by calling (724) 659-3153 or purchased online at www.alleghenyriverstone.org.
Guests are also invited to a post-concert meet-the-artist reception at The Red Brick Gallery’s 2022 opening featuring the paintings of guest artist Paul Means. The gallery is located at 17 Main Street in Foxburg, next door to Lincoln Hall.
Back by popular demand after his Beethoven Birthday concert in 2020 and a solo recital in 2015, Carterette returns to Lincoln Hall’s seven-foot Steinway to perform a program of Romantic music featuring music from the Russian ballet — Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite” and Prokofiev’s “Romeo and Juliet.” He will open the program with virtuosic Rachmaninoff Preludes.
In 2018-19, Carterette took his “Poets” narrative-recital format on a 25-city American tour — performing to audiences an extravagant variety of piano music under common poetic themes and linking together composers across history up to current times.
Educated at Yale University and the University of Missouri-Kansas City, Carterette began his piano studies at the age of 11 with Cleveland’s Birute and Anthony Smetona. A chance encounter in 2004 with Welsh composer-pianist Dafydd Llywelyn led to an invitation for intensive private study in Munich, and the world-premiere performance of Llywelyn’s piano séance, “TimeQuake, no.VII/part.II” in Hamburg. Besides Llywelyn, Carterette has worked creatively with many composers, including Quentin Kim, Dinos Constantinides, Judith Shatin, Marcus Maroney, James MacMillan and others. In 2013, he traveled to Korea to perform and record the complete solo piano works of composer-pianist Quentin Kim.