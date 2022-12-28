PARKER – A New Year tradition that has been on hiatus the past couple of years returns this Sunday as the Polar Bear Plunge resurfaces in Parker.
“With COVID, that put the shutdown on it,” organizer Bud Amsler said of why the event wasn’t held on Jan. 1, 2021. And then last year, he said, planning got off to a late start and local businesses weren’t ready to welcome back large crowds due to short staffing and other issues.
“It gave us a little time to get organized,” he said of this year’s event, which he hopes will draw a big crowd back to the Allegheny River at Parker.
Registration for the plunge starts at 9 a.m. near the Parker boat launch, and local restaurants and bars will be open to offer food, live music, warmth and some liquid encouragement for those looking to hop into the icy river.
The plunge itself will be held sharply at 2 p.m., and a large bonfire helps keep folks warm on the shoreline. Emergency crews station themselves in the river to help keep everyone safe.
“A lot of people were asking to bring it back,” Amsler said of the loyal following the event has built up since its inception around 2009. He noted that the largest crowd came in 2011 when 475 “polar bears” registered to take the plunge. “I think there’s a lot of interest.”
Amsler said the event provides a nice kick off to the new year, especially for local businesses, including the bars and restaurants, gas stations and others who benefit from several hundred revelers coming into town. And, he said, for every person that actually runs into the river, others come just to watch and join in the fun on dry land.
It’s not only businesses that benefit from the event, Amsler said, noting that proceeds from the plunge are shared among several community groups and for local projects.
“We want to take care of the first responders who are here that day,” he said, pointing to the Emlenton Ambulance Service, the Parker Fire Dept. and Emlenton Water Rescue team. “They really need it.”
Portions of the $10 registration fee are also donated for other community projects, Amsler said. He noted that some things that could benefit are a fund to purchase new Christmas lights for Parker, improvements to the town park and more.
Although last week’s truly polar temperatures may have made it difficult to hold the event, Amsler said the forecast for this weekend is much milder, and he’s hoping that means more people will come out to take part.
“I think a mild day is a pretty good thing,” he said. “The water will still be cold.”
Amsler also explained that a basket raffle and possible vendors will be added to the event this year, and looking ahead, he said organizers hope to keep growing the Polar Bear Plunge year after year.
“We’re looking into expanding it more, making it a street fair in January,” he said. “Some different things to keep making it bigger and better.”
In the meantime, Amsler invites everyone to come enjoy the day, whether they plan to take the plunge or just watch.
“I’m looking forward to a big crowd and for everybody to have a good time,” he said.