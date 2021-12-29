EAST BRADY – After a year’s absence, the Southern Clarion Police Association’s basketball tournament will return to East Brady on Saturday, Jan. 8.
The event, originated just before the pandemic shutdowns of early 2020, is open to teams from local fire departments, schools, churches, businesses and other organizations, as well as a team comprised of representatives of the New Bethlehem Police Department.
Organizers said that teams are still being sought, with 10 players per team preferred. A $5 entry fee per team will be collected. To sign up, call the New Bethlehem Police Department at (814) 275-1180. Entries are preferred by Jan. 2; however, teams can enter up until the day of the event.
The games get underway at 6 p.m. at the East Brady Community Center. Admission is $3 for adults and $1 for children, with proceeds benefiting the police department and participating fire departments.
The event will also include food concessions and a Chinese auction.
For more information, contact the police department in New Bethlehem at (814) 275-1180, or the East Brady Borough Office at (724) 526-5531.