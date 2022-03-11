CLARION – The League of Women Voters of Clarion County will host an online Zoom meeting on the topic of political corruption at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15.
"In order to fight corruption and win democracy in Pennsylvania, we need to understand the history of corruption and the nature of greed and power that has oppressed and bewildered Pennsylvanians for centuries," the League's press release states, noting that Rabbi Michael Pollack, executive director of March on Harrisburg, is scheduled to speak on "A History of Pennsylvania Political Corruption" during the online program.
At the heart of March on Harrisburg’s efforts is legislation that would ban elected leaders from accepting gifts — a practice currently permissible under state law. Pollack and March on Harrisburg activists have framed the gifts as legal bribery and argue the practice undermines trust in Pennsylvania’s elected leaders and democracy itself.
Currently, there are no limits on what lobbyists can give to public officials in Pennsylvania. Gifts valued at over $250, or $650 for travel, lodging and hospitality must be reported, but there is no meaningful enforcement for failure to report gifts, the League notes.
To join in the online meeting, email lwvcco@gmail.com by March 14.