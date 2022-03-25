Armstrong County – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that the Pony Farm Bridge #2 will be replaced in North Buffalo Township, Armstrong County starting March 28, 2022.
Contractor, Beech Construction Inc., of Pittsburgh, will be replacing the bridge carrying State Route 3005 (Pony Farm Road) over Glade Run.
There will be a lane restriction between the intersections of Route 3005 (Pony Farm Road) with Dover Dale Lane and Mountaineer Road. The lane restriction will take effect April 11 and will be controlled by a temporary traffic signal.
This $1.4 million improvement project is anticipated to be completed in Fall 2022.