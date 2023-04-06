CLARION – Demolition of the Clarion Borough swimming pool began this week, with Terra Works undertaking the task as part of a reclamation project that includes filling the hole where the pool was located at a site enjoyed for decades by several generations of local families.
Todd Colosimo, borough treasurer and project manager, explained that the existing lease required the borough to pay half the costs of pool reclamation upon ceasing operations. The borough will pay its share of the costs of demolition as a recreational expense out of the general budget.
Clarion Borough always had a lease for the pool property but never owned it.
The pool had been closed for several years because of repairs needed to meet environmental and safety requirements. A last-ditch effort to obtain grants to repair or build a new pool was made, but the final word on the grants was expected to be later than the timeline requested by the school district.
Clarion Area Superintendent Joe Carrico said that the property will probably be used for parking and as a practice field and other recreational activities.
The Clarion Area School Board recently approved a contract for the Clarion Borough Pool Demolition Project at a cost of $91,190, with the cost being shared by Clarion Borough and the school district.
All other municipal outdoor pools in Clarion County have closed, except for the Union COG Pool in Sligo. The Union COG group purchased some remaining pool equipment from Clarion.
Pools have closed because of various factors, including increasing environmental and safety regulations, difficulty in recruiting qualified lifeguards and other employees, and rising costs.
Terra Works was the low bidder out of seven companies that submitted bids that ranged from $91,190 to $187,000.
The borough and school district were relieved that the low bid was not as high as expected.