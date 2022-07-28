RIMERSBURG – The Donald Lobaugh Military Museum in Rimersburg if full of items tied to local veterans and their service in America’s armed forces across the centuries.
But the stories behind those items, which are perhaps even more valuable, were at risk of being lost forever.
That’s when the museum’s board of directors decided they needed to act fast to keep the history alive.
“Once Jim is gone, all that information is gone too,” board treasurer Carol Scott said of Jim McCullough, the museum’s longtime tour guide and storyteller. “Jim knows so much stuff that no one else knows.”
Scott said the board wanted to record one of McCullough’s tours of the Main Street museum, so that the history behind the artifacts could be preserved in McCullough’s own words.
“He’s the only one who has ever given a tour,” she added.
That goal came to fruition on Monday as Rimersburg area native Noah Vereb joined McCullough to video record the tour.
“I tried to find a local videographer who could do that but didn’t have much luck,” Scott said. That’s when she thought of Vereb, who recently started a photo journalist job at WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh after working more than two years at WJAC in Johnstown.
A 2015 graduate of Union High School, Vereb said he studied communications at Clarion University, graduating in 2019.
The son of Matt and Penny Vereb of Rimersburg, he started his current position at WTAE in April.
“Most of the time, I’m working by myself,” he said of the job that’s more than just being a cameraman. “They give me an address, and tell me to go.”
He said that he often finds himself at crime scenes, fires or other events where he not only records the scene, but often talks to those involved.
Sometimes, he said, he is assigned with a reporter and runs the camera for the interview. He also frequently records the postgame interviews for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Now living in Blawnox, Vereb said he was happy to be able to come home to Rimersburg to help with the museum’s project.
“We’ll try to make this as detailed as possible,” he told McCullough, noting that he would also edit the final product.
McCullough said the museum has become an important part of the local community, and that there are many stories to tell of the items it houses.
“We come from a community that is very patriotic,” he said, noting that the people are always there for the veterans. “If it wasn’t for the citizens of Rimersburg, there wouldn’t be a museum.”
Even the museum’s fixtures can tell a story, McCullough said, recalling the tale of one mannequin that was donated by a local mortician and brought to the site on a gurney.
“They were hoping no one would see them bringing someone in on a gurney,” McCullough said. “But just then, a school bus passed on the street.”
As for the completed video, Scott said that a number of options will be discussed, including posting the video online, offering it for sale on DVD and using it on a television in the museum for future visitors.
“There are a lot of options,” she said. “I’m just happy that it’s now on ‘tape.’”