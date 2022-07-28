Rmbg Museum
WTAE-PITTSBURGH PHOTO JOURNALIST Noah Vereb (right) records local veteran Jim McCullough as he tells the stories of items on display at the Donald Lobaugh Military Museum in Rimersburg.

 By JOSH WALZAK L-V Editor

RIMERSBURG – The Donald Lobaugh Military Museum in Rimersburg if full of items tied to local veterans and their service in America’s armed forces across the centuries.

But the stories behind those items, which are perhaps even more valuable, were at risk of being lost forever.

