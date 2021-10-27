REDBANK – New life is being breathed into a historic church in the area, as plans are moving ahead to preserve the St. Marys Church in the small village of Redbank.
When he saw that the 1872 Episcopal church had closed during the pandemic, Jim Shuster said he knew he had to get involved to not only prevent the disparage of a local landmark, but to honor his many family members who had attended that church and who are buried in the church cemetery.
“There’s a lot of Shusters buried here,” he said recently as he walked around the church and cemetery grounds. “A lot of history of our family is here.”
While he grew up in the Punxsutawney area, and now hails from Cumberland County, Shuster said he’s no stranger to the Redbank Valley, New Bethlehem and the tiny community of Redbank where Red Bank Creek empties into the Allegheny River.
“I spent a large part of my early life in New Bethlehem,” he said, telling of spending time with his maternal grandparents Mallie and Lela Davis in New Bethlehem and paternal grandparents Louise and William Shuster in Redbank.
So, when Shuster saw that the church had been closed in early 2020, he said he reached out to the Episcopal diocese to see what could be done.
From there, Shuster partnered with his son, Mallie, along with longtime Redbank resident John Wilson and New Bethlehem mayor and businessman Gordon Barrows to form the nonprofit Redbank Church and Cemetery Foundation.
The group purchased the church property from the diocese, which held a deconsecration ceremony at the site.
Now, Shuster said, the old wooden church will once again be filled with life, starting with a grand opening program and Thanksgiving service on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 4 p.m.
The Rev. Kim Karashin of the Episcopal diocese will lead the service, and all are invited to attend.
Shuster said that when the church closed, it was down to about eight regular members, including Wilson.
“He’s the patriarch right now,” Shuster said, noting that he’s learned a lot about the church and local history from Wilson.
Much of that history, he noted, can be found in the church cemetery.
“The cemetery is the history of how that area was established — the people who built it,” Shuster said. He explained that the small cemetery is the final resting place to quite a few veterans, going all the way back to the Civil War and Spanish American War, to World War I and World War II, and into the Vietnam and Persian Gulf war eras.
Looking ahead, Shuster said he wants to restore a number of the old tombstones, possibly working with local Boy Scouts to get a new generation involved in the local history.
“I just want to preserve this place as much as I can,” he said. In recent days, he and others removed dead trees from the yard, trimmed other trees and expanded the site’s parking area.
Part of the vision for the future, Shuster said, also involves the property just above the church going up the hill, where stands the old Redbank Blue School house.
Shuster said he is working to acquire the school property, where his grandparent’s 50th anniversary celebration was held.
And moving forward, he said he wants to find out more about the people buried in the cemetery, and to add Hometown Hero banners for the veterans interred there, similar to the banners in New Bethlehem and other communities.
Shuster said he also wants to install an ash depository at the cemetery for those who wish to have their loved ones’ cremated ashes kept; and to digitize all the handwritten church records that he has from the original church.
“I just don’t want it all to be forgotten,” Shuster said, talking about how much the church means to him.
“You know that place you go to when things are tough and you close your eyes?” he said. “This is that place for me, sitting here with my grandma.”
“That’s why I did this.”
Those interested in helping with the project, donating to the cause or seeking more information about the upcoming service, can contact Shuster at (717) 440-1923 or Barrows at (814) 275-6714.