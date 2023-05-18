CLARION and KITTANNING – With a number of open and uncontested local races on Tuesday’s primary election ballots, the focus turned to several countywide races of interest in Clarion and Armstrong counties.
Setting up the general election races for November, incumbents Wayne Brosius and Ted Tharan received Republican nominations for Clarion County commissioner.
The primary race centered on the Republican ticket, with four candidates vying for two nominations. Brosius led the pack with 2,811 votes, followed by Tharan with 2,156. Challengers Brady Feicht (1,982 votes) and Kirke Wise (1,544 votes) fell short.
On the Democratic side, Braxton White secured a spot on the November ballot with 1,411 votes, along with Daniel Carey, who received 988 votes.
The other contested countywide race in Clarion County was for the office of Register and Recorder, which has been held for decades by Greg Mortimer, who is retiring at the end of the term.
With three Republicans and no Democrats seeking the nominations on Tuesday, Rebekah Weckerly cruised to a win with 2,497 votes, topping Amy Winger who finished with 1,636 votes and Misty Ditz who received 505 votes.
Seeking three Clarion County auditor positions, two Republicans and one Democrat on the ballots made the choice easy for voters. Dawn Reed (3,334 votes) and Jolene Weaver Frampton (3,019 votes) received Republican nominations, while Jacqueline Griebel garnered the Democratic nomination with 1,532 votes.
The other countywide races for district attorney, prothonotary and treasurer were uncontested on the Republican ballot, with no Democratic candidates.
All incumbents and all Republications, District Attorney Drew Welsh received 4,300 votes, Prothonotary Jeff Himes received 4,281 votes and Treasurer Karyn Montana received 4,201 votes.
Voter turnout in Clarion County was around 28 percent.
In Armstrong County, the commissioners office will look a lot different come the start of the new year.
With incumbent Republican Jason Renshaw not seeking reelection this year, his fellow Republican incumbent Don Myers was not nominated on Tuesday night.
Instead, Republicans Anthony Shea and John Strate received their party’s nominations, with 4,072 votes for Shea and 3,654 votes for Strate. Myers finished in third place with 3,109 votes, followed by Gregg Smith with 1,907 votes.
On the Democratic side, incumbent Pat Fabian received one of his party’s two nominations, garnering 2,702 votes. The other nomination went to Rich Farah with 1,695. Candidate Richard Bellas finished with 1,445 votes.
In the race to fill an open seat for magisterial district judge in District 33-3-02, Kenneth Bussard secured both the Republican and Democratic nominations on Tuesday. On the Republican side, Bussard collected 1,220 Republican votes, topping Scott Andreassi with 948 votes and Jason Hufhand with 438 votes. And on Democratic ballots, Bussard received 440 votes, while Andreassi garnered 412 votes and Hufhand received 150 votes.
The magisterial district includes Parker City; Applewold, Kittanning, West Kittanning and Worthington boroughs; and Bradys Bend, East Franklin, Hovey, Perry, Rayburn, Sugarcreek, Washington and West Franklin townships.
For the office of county treasurer, Amada Slagle Hiles, who was unopposed, received the Republican nomination with 7,497 votes. There was no Democratic candidate.
In other countywide races for treasurer, prothonotary, and register and recorder — all three offices which saw the incumbents announce their retirements — Tammie Gaff received the Republican nomination with 7,461 votes for county controller. She was unopposed, and there were no Democratic candidates.
Likewise, Annette Bowser, a Republican, was unopposed in her bid for prothonotary. She finished with 7,495 votes.
For register and recorder, each party had one candidate listed on their ballots. Lori Hirst received the Republican nomination with 7,405 votes, while Calvin Creighton received the Democratic nomination with 2,972 votes.
Also in Armstrong County, incumbent District Judge Kevin McCausland was unopposed, receiving 2,080 Republican votes and 579 Democratic votes for District 33-3-04.
Armstrong County voter turnout was around 30 percent.
All votes are unofficial until write-in votes are counted and all results are certified. Write-in results will be published when they are made available by the counties.
Other borough, township and school district election results for races with candidates on the ballot in The L-V’s main coverage area are as follows:
CLARION COUNTY
Clarion Borough
• Council (4-Year, Vote for 3) — James Jim Averill (D), 211; Carol Lapinto (R), 193; Zach Garbarino (R), 186.
Clarion Township
• Supervisor (6-Year) — Patrick Aaron (D), 105.
East Brady Borough
• Council (4-Year, Vote for 4) — Dennis King (D), 59; Barbara Mortimer (D), 56; Joe Hillwig (R), 80.
• Council (2-Year, Vote for 1) — Joy McCluskey (R), 61.
Hawthorn Borough
• Council (4-Year, Vote for 3) — Mary Wells (R), 64.
Licking Township
• Supervisor (6-Year, Vote for 1) — Robert Bodenhorn (R), 53.
Limestone Township
• Supervisor (6-Year, Vote for 1) — Stephen Allison (R), 230.
• Auditor (6-Year, Vote for 1) — Connie Slagle (R), 271.
Monroe Township
• Supervisor (6-Year, Vote for 1) — Walter Shook (R), 222.
• Supervisor (2-Year, Vote for 1) — Robert Gates (R), 220.
Piney Township
• Supervisor (6-Year, Vote for 1) — James Morris (R), 42.
Porter Township
• Supervisor (6-Year, Vote for 1) — Steven Greenawalt (R), 206.
Rimersburg Borough
• Council (4-Year, Vote for 3) — Roger Crick (R), 82; Karina Libecco (R), 76; Pamela Curry (R), 72.
Sligo Borough
• Auditor (4-Year) — Myrna Dunlap (D), 19.
• Council (4-Year, Vote for 3) — Jason Kriebel (R), 71.
• Council (2-Year, Vote for 2) — Wayne Meier (R), 72.
• Tax Collector — Julie Raybuck (R), 74.
Toby Township
• Supervisor (6-Year, Vote for 1) — Darrell Horner (R), 62.
ARMSTRONG
COUNTY
Bradys Bend
Township
• Supervisor (6-Year, Vote for 1) — Frank Bratkovich (D), 40.
• Supervisor (2-Year, Vote for 1) — Frank Bratkovich (D), 36.
• Auditor (6-Year, Vote for 1) — Michele Stitt (R), 97.
• Tax Collector — Sharon Lucas (R), 102.
Madison Township
• Supervisor (6-Year, Vote for 1) — Richard Bowser (R), 53; Thomas Colwell (R), 49.
• Auditor (6-Year, Vote for 1) — Katie Downs (R), 96.
Mahoning Township
• Supervisor (6-Year, Vote for 1) — Thomas Seidle (R), 98.
• Supervisor (2-Year, Vote for 1) — Larry Moore (R), 92.
• Auditor (6-Year, Vote for 1) — Gabbie Zimmerman (D), 42.
Redbank Township
• Supervisor (6-Year, Vote for 1) — David Thomas (D), 12.
• Tax Collector — Marti Snyder (R), 89.
South Bethlehem
Borough
• Council (4-Year, Vote for 4) — Michael Tharan (R), 50.
Wayne Township
• Supervisor (6-Year, Vote for 1) — Terry Rupp (R), 175.
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
Clarion-Limestone
• Region 1 (Vote for 2) — Christopher Mogue, 87 Democratic votes and 204 Republican votes; David Eggleton Sr., 73 Democratic votes and 213 Republican votes.
• Region 2 (Vote for 1) — Nathaniel Parker, 79 Democratic votes and 297 Republican votes.
Redbank Valley
• Region 2 (Vote for 2) — Matthew Burns Confer, 69 Democratic votes and 235 Republican votes; R. John Sayers, 304 Republican votes.
Union
• At Large (Vote for 5) — Tricia Hepler, 116 Democratic votes and 257 Republican votes; Shelly Atzeni, 103 Democratic votes and 246 Republican votes; Terry Sweeney, 92 Democratic votes and 230 Republican votes; Jeffrey Kriebel, 126 Democratic votes and 291 Republican votes; Tressa Smith, 270 Republican votes.